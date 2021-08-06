Catch all the live action from Day 14 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on our live blog

The finals took place at 2.00 am IST today. Gurpreet Singh wss the only participant from India. Gurpreet did not finish the race as he dropped out after 35km due to fitness issues.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourteenth day of competitions in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the Indians hopeful of extending their current medal tally of five today as the women's team takes on Great Britain in the bronze match, and Bajrang Punia begins his 65 kg freestyle campaign.

#Athletics #50kmWalk #Update India's Gurpreet Singh has dropped out of the race after competing for around 35Km as he was cramping due to the gruelling heat and humidity. At halfway point of 25km, he was in the 49th position with the time of 2:01:54 #Tokyo2020 #Olympics

Vinesh Phogat lost to Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the quarter-finals. Her medal hopes were dashed when Kaladzinskaya failed to make the finals.

Wrestler Ravi won the silver medal in the men's 57kg division after losing to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee in the final.

Words like historic are thrown around in Indian sport like confetti at a birthday party. But there’s no other way to describe a hockey medal for India at the Olympics after four decades. It is historic.

And then, on one sweltering Tokyo morning, in a match played without a single fan in the stadium, a bronze medal.

You’ve waited for 41 years. Suffered through nine Olympic Games. Nursed heartbreak after heartbreak for two generations. Group stage exits. Hope turning to ashes. Talent going rancid. Generational superstars arriving and fading out. But no medal.

Round 3 of women's individual stroke play is underway. India's Aditi Ashok is currently tied-third. Still 9-under-par. Diksha Dagar is placed 52 at the moment.

Day 14 preview: After a day that witnessed historic scenes at the Oi Hockey Stadium with the Manpreet Singh-led India men's team ending the country's 41-year wait for another medal, it's the women's team's turn to create a generation-defining moment on Friday.

The bronze medal playoff between India and Germany turned out to be every-bit a high-octane thriller that it promised as Graham Reid's men emerged winners by the narrowest of margins, finishing victors 5-4 to win their first Olympic medal since the gold that they won in Moscow 1980.

The spotlight now shifts to the Rani Rampal-led women's side, who had earlier defeated powerhouse Australia 1-0 to make it to the Olympic semis for the first time in only their third appearance after Moscow 1980 and Rio 2016.

They face Great Britain, a side they had lost to earlier in the Pool stage by a 4-1 margin, although the impressive turnaround they staged after three consecutive defeats, as well as the fight they put up in the 1-2 defeat at the hands of Argentina in the semi-final, will give them confidence of beating a side that is ranked three places above them in the FIH Rankings.

Also in action on Friday will be ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, a key medal hope in the wrestling team who begins his campaign in the men's 65 kg freestyle event against Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev. Punia however, will hope to guard himself from complacency, as another gold medal hope Vinesh Phogat had found out on Thursday when she suffered an upset at the hands of Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the 53kg quarter-finals.

