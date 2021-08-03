Check out live updates from India's Tokyo 2020 campaign on Day 11 on our live blog

Auto refresh feeds

Poor halting and the rhythm in the PC was broken but India get another PC. And Harmanpreet scores through a direct PC.

First goal for Mandeep in Tokyo. A reverse slap shot to get the goal. Belgium took a review for use of the backside of the stick but the goal stands.

Q1: Another PC for India. Foul inside the 23m line as Varun was trying to receive the aerial ball.

Q1 is over! India lead through the goals by Harmanpreet and Mandeep. Harmanpreet scored through a PC while Mandeep got it through a tomahawk through open play. Belgium are known for playing an open game but they also know how to hit back. Three more quarters to go.

Q2 is underway! India must look to maintain the same intensity because Belgium will be aiming to find the equaliser.

Amit Rohidas comes out bravely as the first rusher to block it. Belgium get another PC and then another, but India mange to tackle all of them well. India stay in the lead despite defending with just three defenders as Rupinder made a run before the whistle and had to be removed.

PC for Belgium and Hendrickx scores his first goal with a right down strike. India would be disappointed not to get the block in.

They are having all of the possession and are switching the play to flanks to make the decisive move but Belgium are defending well, staying deep inside the circle.

Q2: India get a long corner but ask for a video referral demanding a PC but they fail in it. It was a foul from the back on Mandeep by Hendrickx.

Preview, Day 11: Indian hockey gears up for one of the most important days in recent history when the Manpreet Singh-led and Graham Reid-coached team takes on Belgium in the men's hockey semi-finals early on Tuesday.

The semi-final will be India's first at this stage of the Olympics in 49 years, having last managed the feat at the 1972 Games in Munich. A victory will give then assure them of their first Olympic medal in the sport since Moscow 1980, giving the game that had seen a major decline in the nation since the 1980s a major fillip and could help bring about an Asian resurgence.

The women's team had earlier on Monday scripted a stunning 1-0 win over the powerful Australian team to secure their maiden entry into the last four in the Olympics since. In only their third appearance at the Games after Moscow 1980 and Rio de Janiero 2016, the Rani Rampal-led side have made it to the semi-finals, bouncing back from a disastrous start that saw them lose their first three games of the campaign, including a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Netherlands.

The men's team, meanwhile, have registered four wins on the trot since their 7-1 hammering at the hands of Australia in the group stage, including a 3-1 win over Great Britain in the quarter-final that saw the likes of Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Hardik Singh scored for Reid's men. They began their campaign with a narrow 3-2 win over New Zealand.

Aside from the men's hockey semi-final, which begins at 7 am IST, javelin thrower Annu Rani and shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action in the wee hours on Tuesday. The pair will hope to get India an athletics medal that once again eluded them on Monday with discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finishing sixth on Games debut with a best throw of 63.70m.

Sonam Malik will get India's wrestling campaign underway later on Tuesday as she takes on Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the women's 62kg event. Wrestling is one of the disciplines that is expected to add to India's medal tally in the final leg of the 2020 Olympics with Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat key hopes for a podium finish.

You can check the complete Day 11 schedule here.