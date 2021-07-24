live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE, Day 1: Shooters, archers, hockey to get action underway

Follow live blog for scores and updates from Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Indian contingent eyes glory.

FP Sports July 24, 2021 04:43:17 IST
Tokyo Olympics Live, Day 1: Archers, hockey teams, shooters carry India's hopes on opening day.

04:56 (ist)

04:43 (ist)

Day 1 India schedule

Archery:

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav vs Chia-En Lin and Chih-Chun Tang (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00 am IST.

Bronze Medal Match: 12:55 pm IST.

Gold Medal Match: 1:15 pm IST.

Badminton:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Shetty Chirag) vs Yang Lee/Chi-Lin Wang (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Doubles Group A match: 8:50 am IST.

B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (Israel) in Men's Singles Group D match: 9:30 am IST

Boxing:

Vikash Krishan vs Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa (JPN): 69kg Round of 32 match: 3:54 pm IST.

Hockey:

India vs New Zealand in Men's Pool A match: 6:30 am IST

India vs Netherlands in Women's Pool A match: 5:15 pm IST

Judo:

Likmabam Sushila Devi vs Eva Csernoviczki (Hungary) in Women's 48kg Round of 32 elimination bout: 10th bout after 7:30 am start.

Rowing:

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Heat 2: 7:30 am IST.

Shooting:

Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan in Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 5:00am IST

Women's 10m Air Rifle Final: 7:15am IST

Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary in Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9:30am IST

Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 12 pm IST

Table Tennis:

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra vs Yun Ju Lin and Ching Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Doubles Round of 16 match: 8:30 am IST.

Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho (Great Britain) in Women's Singles Round 1 match 12:15 pm IST.

Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem of Sweden in Women's Singles Round 1 match 1:00 pm IST.

Tennis:

Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) in Men's Singles Round 1 match: 2nd match after 7:30 am IST start.

Weightlifting:

Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg: 10:20 am IST.

July 24, 2021 - 05:01 (IST)

Competition watch

In the women's 10m air rifle event, ROC (Russia) athlete Yulia Karimova, the reigning world champion in the 50m rifle 3 positions event and Chinese Taipei's world number four Lin Ying-Shin will pose the biggest threat to the Indian shooters.

In-form shooters like Carolyne Mary Tucker of the US, Ziva Dvorsak of Slovenia, Sofia Ceccarilo of Italy, and Eszter Mezaros of Hungary will also pose a strong challenge along with the Chinese duo of Wang Luyao and Yang Qian and Korean shooter Eunji Kwon.

Generally, a score of 630 out of a maximum 654 ensures qualification into the finals at this level. The Indian duo has recorded best of 633 (Apurvi) and 632.7 (Elavenil) in competitions respectively.

Apurvi also holds the finals world record in the event with a score of 252.9.

In men's 10m Air Pistol, Jong-oh, a four-time Olympic gold medallist (including once in this event), is also the reigning world champion and will have for company, Beijing Olympic champion Pang Wei, the Rio Games rapid fire pistol champion Christian Reitz of Germany and the 2016 defending champion in this event, Hoang Xuan Vinh of Vietnam.

The Indian duo will also have to contend with the challenges of ROC athlete Artem Chernousov (world number three), in-form Iranian Javad Foroughi (world number four and winner of the last two World Cups before the Olympics), seasoned Serbian Damir Mikec, recently crowned European champion Juraj Tuzinsky of Slovakia and top-class Ukranian shooters Oleh Omelchuk and Pavlo Korostylov among others.

July 24, 2021 - 04:59 (IST)

Coach's corner

National rifle coach Deepali Deshpande said, "The girls are all raring to go and training today has been as planned. We are confident of a good showing tomorrow."

"Yes the boys trained for an hour today as did other members of the squad and they are all shaping up well. We are all looking forward to the start of competitions and are focused on the job ahead," Ronak Pandit said.

July 24, 2021 - 04:58 (IST)

SHOOTING PREVIEW

Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan will represent India as the shooting events begin on Saturday with the women's 10m air rifle competition at the Asaka Range.

That will be followed by the men's 10m air pistol qualification and the final with Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma in action.

Both Chandela and Elavenil will enter the competition with plenty to look forward to, despite the occasional blips here and there.

Three-time ISSF World Cup gold medallist Chandela has endured a bit of rough time in the run up to the Games, having contracted COVID-19 and then testing negative just in time to board the flight for the Indian team's training-cum-competition tour of Croatia.

It will be her second Olympics and she will look to exorcise the hurt she felt after a foot injury pegged her back in Rio five years ago.

The 21-year-old Elavenil, world number 1 and considered one of the country's finest rifle shooters after some fine performances since breaking into the senior team, will certainly fancy her chances too.

As far as the taciturn Chaudhary is concerned, the National Rifle Association of India restraining the Olympic-bound shooters from interacting with the media in the run-up to the Games, was irrelevant.    

Chaudhary prefers to live in a world of his own, likes to keep interaction with those trying to know him, to bare minimum, and mostly responds in monosyllables.

July 24, 2021 - 04:56 (IST)

July 24, 2021 - 04:43 (IST)

Day 1 preview: India's day at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympic gets underway with the Women's 10m Air Rifle qualifying featuring Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan. Soon after, mixed team archers will be in action followed by the men's hockey team against New Zealand.

Also in action today: Shushila Devi in Women's 48kg judo; Arjun Lal, Arvind Singh in men's lightweight double sculls rowing; table tennis events featuring Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Manika Batra, Achanta Sharath Kamal. On the badminton court, men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will get their campaign underway, as will men's singles player B Sai Praneeth.

After her disappointment at the Rio Olympics, Mirabai Chanu will try to overturn the pressure of results in women's weightlifting event in Group A final.

Continuing with shooting, youngsters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma will carry India's hopes in the 10m Air Pistol qualifying.

Later in the day, boxer Vikas Krishan will face Quincy Okazawa of Japan in his first bout of the Tokyo Olympics. Rest of the Indian boxers originally scheduled to compete today were given a bye in the first round.

The day draws to a close for India in the hockey field. Rani Rampal will lead the women's team against Netherlands in their first group fixture.

Updated Date: July 24, 2021 04:45:58 IST

