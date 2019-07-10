Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kidambi Srikanth says Olympic medal his 'ultimate aim', hopes to flourish in events along the way

Chennai: Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth Wednesday said he was looking forward to doing well in the Olympics next year but preferred to focus on the tournaments coming up.

The 26-year-old shuttler from Guntur said playing the tournaments before the Olympics and qualifying first is important.

"There is one more year left. There are 15 more tournaments until April next year.

So I have to win a few of them and I'm working really hard towards achieving that. Just trying to improve," he told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of VSR Sports Academy in Chennai.

Srikanth, who had a spectacular 2017 and climbed to the No 1 world ranking before enduring a difficult time subsequently, said it has been a great season for him and he was looking forward to the rest of 2019.

"Its been a great season for me. I haven't been playing for the last two months but still its been a great 2019.

"There are many more tournaments coming up so I'm looking forward to doing well," the world No 9 added.

Asked if his confidence levels had dipped after his struggles post-2017, Srikanth said that was not the case and he was confident of doing well against top players.

"... its about winning those crucial points that will definitely change the complexion of the match(es)," he added.

Srikanth said India had been doing well in the past few years, especially in the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games last year and expected to put up a good show in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"I am looking forward to the Olympics. My ultimate aim would be to win the Olympic medal next year."

We have done well in the last five-six years, won a good number of medals at the Commonwealth Games last year, the Asian Games last year and hope we can do well in the Olympics too," he added.

