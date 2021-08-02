Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Just bring Gold on your way back', Sjoerd Marijne, Shah Rukh Khan exchange friendly banter after women's historic win
India women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan were involved in a friendly banter after the former's team advanced to the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Just hours after the India men’s hockey team secured a place in the semi-finals on Sunday at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, the India women’s team, led by Rani Rampal, followed the men’s footsteps with a resounding 1-0 win over Australia in the quarter-finals.
This was the first time that the women’s hockey team advanced to the last-four, where they will play Argentina on Wednesday.
And following their historic last-eight win, team coach Sjoerd Marijne posted an image with the players on Twitter, which he captioned, ‘Sorry family, I coming again later’.
Sorry family , I coming again later 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/h4uUTqx11F
— Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021
Replying to this, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who acted as coach ‘Kabir Khan’ in the famous fictional sports-drama film Chak De! India, tweeted: “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.”
Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021
Thanking Shah Rukh for the words of encouragement, the ‘Real Coach’ Marijne vowed that the team would give ‘everything again’. He tweeted: “Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach.”
Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again.
From: The Real Coach. 😉 https://t.co/TpKTMuFLxt
— Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021
Gurjit Kaur, the team’s designated drag-flicker, scored the only goal of the game during the second quarter, which eventually knocked out World No 2 Australia.
India are already assured of three medals this Olympics, surpassing their tally of two from Rio Games in 2016. While weightlifter Mirabai Chanu returned home with a silver medal after ending as runner-up in the 49 kg category, shuttler PV Sindhu inspired millions across India as she clinched bronze medal on Sunday, beating China’s He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match.
The India men’s hockey team will take on world champions Belgium in the semi-finals on Tuesday.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Highlights: Germany beat India 2-0 in women's hockey; Manika Batra suffers defeat
Follow live updates of the events on Day 3 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our live blog
Tokyo Olympics 2020: India men's hockey coach Graham Reid says team's mental resilience key to winning medal at Games
India will open their campaign against New Zealand on 24 July. Reid, in an interview to PTI, said the pandemic has helped his team discover the strength it previously wasn't aware of.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 5 Highlights: Boxer Pooja Rani wins opening round; Deepika Kumari victorious in Round of 16 clash
Follow live updates of the events on Day 5 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 in our live blog