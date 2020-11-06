Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japanese capital to host four-nation gymnastics meet to test COVID safety
Gymnasts from the United States, China, and Russia will join counterparts from Japan in a one-day meet on Sunday in Tokyo, believed to be the first international sports event in the country since the Olympics were postponed seven months ago.
Tokyo: Gymnasts from the United States, China, and Russia will join counterparts from Japan in a one-day meet on Sunday in Tokyo, believed to be the first international sports event in the country since the Olympics were postponed seven months ago.
The meet itself involving 30 gymnasts is largely meaningless. What’s important is for the Japanese government and Olympic officials to show that foreign athletes can enter Japan safely and not spread COVID-19 .
This is another step in attempting to illustrate that Tokyo will be able to hold next year’s Olympics — even without a vaccine — in the midst of a pandemic.
About 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend the meet at the iconic Yoyogi Gymnasium, which was the venue for swimming in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. It will be the venue for handball when the Olympics open on 23 July, 2021.
Last weekend, a Japanese professional baseball team filled a 30,000-seat stadium to show that fans could attend events safely.
The Olympics are gigantic and another story.
They will involve 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and thousands of staff, judges, officials, media, and broadcasters. It’s also unclear if Japanese and non-Japanese fans will be allowed to attend.
Just over 1,800 deaths in Japan have been attributed to COVID-19 . Japan has largely closed to borders since the outbreak to control the virus.
The athletes this weekend underwent a two-week quarantine before entering Japan. They are travelling between the venue and their hotel in special buses. They are also taking many precautions including reports that they will have to bring their own chalk during their competitions — not using a communal supply as is usual.
Two-time defending Olympic gold-medalist Kohei Uchimura of Japan, who reported a positive test last week for COVID-19 , subsequently tested negative several times. He is expected to participate.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
World 100m champion Christian Coleman to miss Tokyo Olympics 2020 after 2-year ban
The AIU charged Coleman for missed tests in January and December 2019, as well as for a "filing failure" last April.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japan tests coronavirus measures at near-full baseball stadium
The experiment will see three daily matches played at the 32,000-seat Yokohama Stadium with 80 to 100 percent of seats filled — an exception to government guidelines that sports venues should operate at half capacity.
Christian Coleman to 'immediately appeal' two-year doping ban in CAS, says manager Emanuel Hudson
Coleman, who won the men's 100 metres at last year's World Championships in Doha in a world-leading time for the season of 9.76 seconds, was provisionally suspended for three 'whereabouts failures' in June.