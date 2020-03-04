Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japan preparing to host Games as planned, says government amid speculations of delay due to coronavirus

Tokyo: Japan is preparing to host the Tokyo Summer Olympics as planned, the government’s top spokesman said on Wednesday, amid speculation that the Games could be postponed because of the coronavirus threat.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment at a regular news conference.

Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto had said on Tuesday that Tokyo’s contract with the International Olympic Committee could be interpreted as allowing a postponement until the end of the year, although she reiterated that the government remained committed to the Games starting on 24 July.

“The IOC has the right to cancel the games only if they are not held during 2020. This can be interpreted to mean the games can be postponed as long as they are held during the calendar year," Hashimoto said.

However, the suggestion of a possible change of plan was quickly batted back at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee's executive board in Switzerland.

“We are going to have the games on the 24th of July,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said at a briefing.

With inputs from AP, Reuters

