Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japan PM Yoshihide Suga says Olympics will bring hope and courage to world
The Prime Minister's tone echoed that of Tokyo Olympics organisers and the International Olympic Committee, both of whom insisted this week that the Games will go ahead safely.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed Friday to hold the Olympics as a symbol of unity and hope, despite growing doubts over the virus-postponed event's fate.
"Japan will hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer," Suga said at the annual World Economic Forum, held online as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc worldwide.
"I'm determined to realise the Games that will bring hope and courage to the world, as proof of mankind's victory over the virus and as a symbol of global unity."
His strident tone echoed that of Tokyo Olympics organisers and the International Olympic Committee, both of whom insisted this week that the Games will go ahead safely.
But with many countries still paralysed by COVID-19 and large parts of Japan — including Tokyo — under a state of emergency, the concern is growing over pushing ahead with the huge international event, due to start on 23 July.
Tokyo's first Olympic test event of 2021, an artistic swimming competition scheduled for March, was postponed on Thursday for two months because of travel restrictions.
In December, Tokyo 2020 chiefs unveiled a 53-page anti-virus rulebook that they say will allow the Games to be held safely even without a vaccine.
But public support in Japan for holding the Games this year is low.
A poll conducted last weekend by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper showed only 11 percent of the 1,647 respondents said the Olympics should go ahead this summer.
In the survey, 51 percent supported postponement and 35 percent said it should be cancelled.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: IOC, organisers to unveil rule book for hosting successful games amid pandemic
Organisers and the International Olympic Committee are finally going public with their planning, hoping to push back against reports the Olympics will be cancelled
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Artistic swimming test event postponed due to travel restrictions
The artistic swimming event will double as the sport's final qualifier for the virus-postponed Games. It was due to be held on 4-7 March in Tokyo but will now take place two months later.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japan seeks 10,000 medical staff for Games despite virus surge
In parliament on Tuesday, Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said the government was still committed to a plan to secure thousands of medical staff for the Games.