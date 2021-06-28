Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japan PM Yoshihide Suga pledges to fortify airport health controls after COVID-19 case in Ugandan team
Concerns escalated after it was announced that two members of the Ugandan contingent had the delta variant of the virus, which is believed to spread more easily.
Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming games will spread infections.
A Ugandan team member, reportedly a coach, tested positive on Saturday at Tokyo's Narita airport and was quarantined there. But the rest of the nine-person team was allowed to travel more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) on a chartered bus to their pre-Olympics camp in the western prefecture of Osaka.
Three days later, a second Ugandan also tested positive for the virus, forcing seven town officials and drivers who had close contact with the team to self-isolate. The team members were quarantined at a local hotel.
Concerns escalated after it was announced that both Ugandans had the delta variant of the virus, which is believed to spread more easily.
In response to criticism of the case, Suga rushed to Tokyo's Haneda international airport to inspect virus testing for arrivals and vowed to ensure appropriate border controls as growing numbers of Olympic and Paralympic participants enter Japan ahead of the 23 July opening of the games.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato later Monday said Japan plans to step up quarantine requirements for Olympic athletes and other participants from areas where the delta strain has been detected by requiring daily virus tests for seven days prior to departure to Japan — extended from the current four days —and up to 14 days after entry and training in isolation in the first three days.
The Uganda case illustrated that Japan's border health controls can be easily breached, Tokyo Medical Association Chairman Haruo Ozaki said Sunday on NHK public television.
“Apparently the border controls are not adequate, even though there has been plenty of time to work on them," he said.
Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said the entire team should have been quarantined at Narita airport.
Government officials initially defended the airport health controls as having properly detected and isolated the positive case, and said that contact tracing and isolation of those suspected of having had close contact was not their job but that of local health officials.
“No matter what measures you take, infected people would come in and it is unavoidable,” Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita said at a news conference in Tokyo.
“Strict border control at airports is extremely important," Yamashita said, urging the government to do more instead of pushing all the responsibility of contact tracing on local authorities.
Experts have noted a significant increase in the movement of people in Tokyo and other metropolitan areas since the easing of a state of emergency on 21 June and warned of signs of a resurgence of infections in the Tokyo region.
Tokyo on Monday reported 317 new cases, up from 236 from a week earlier, the ninth consecutive day of week-on-week increases, with an increase in cases of the delta variant. That could accelerate the resurgence to levels that might require another state of emergency during the Olympics, experts said.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: No alcohol, no autographs - organisers unveil new fan rules with a month to go
No alcohol, no hugs, no cheers, and no autographs: Tokyo Olympic organisers unveiled tough new rules for spectators at the pandemic-affected Games on Wednesday, as they marked one month until the opening ceremony.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Dola Banerjee says lack of experience hurt India after women's archery team misses qualification
For the first time since the women's team made its Olympic debut in Athens 2004, India will not have representation at the Games after the trio of Deepika, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari lost to lowly Colombia in their opening round of the Final Olympic Qualifier in Paris.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sydney McLaughlin clocks 51.90 sec in US trials to break women's 400m hurdles record
The 21-year-old star became the first woman ever to duck below the 52-second barrier after running a superb tactical race against reigning Olympic and world champion Muhammad.