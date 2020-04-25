You are here:
Tokyo Olympics 2020: IOC allocates more than $25 million to cover additional athlete and team costs after Games' postponement

Sports The Associated Press Apr 25, 2020 11:16:29 IST

The International Olympic Committee is allocating more than $25 million to cover extra athlete and team costs related to the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games.

The IOC says an extra $15 million will go to a program helping 1,600 athletes from 185 less well-funded countries prepare for the games in 2021.

Representational photo. AP

More than $10 million is available for national Olympic bodies to cover additional operational costs such as travel and accommodation for officials.

The money is being awarded through the Olympic Solidarity program. The program aims to help all 206 national Olympic teams and the refugee team send athletes to the games.

