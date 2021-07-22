Former and current Indian cricketers took to social media to pass on their best wishes to Indian athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics are set to begin on 23 July, and many current and former Indian cricketers have taken to social media to pass on their best wishes to the participants of the 2020 Games.

Several top Indian athletes including Mary Kom, PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Indian cricketers are encouraging the athletes to give their best in the competition.

Here are some of the tweets wishing the best to the Indian athletes:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a tweet wherein legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar gave his best wishes to participants of Tokyo Olympics 2020. He said that all of us have faced challenges, including our athletes. Sachin added that they are getting geared up to give their best performance. “Let’s cheer for India,” he said.

Captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj asked viewers to watch Indian athletes in the Tokyo Olympics and asked them to cheer for them.

Cricketer Krunal Pandya also featured in one of the videos of BCCI and said that we should encourage our athletes from wherever we are, even if we cannot be in the stadium.

Jemimah Rodrigues said that Olympics is the biggest sporting event in the world and that the Indian team is ready to rock at the Tokyo Olympics.

A video message by cricketer R Ashwin was also shared by the BCCI. He said that the stage for the Tokyo Olympics is set and urged people to cheer for India.

Cricketer Jhulan Goswami said that something special will happen in the Olympics 2020 when 130 crore Indians will show faith. “C’mon India, let’s cheer for India,” she said.