Tokyo Olympics 2020: India willing to host Asian Qualifiers, says WFI chief

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is willing to host the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, which have been moved out of the city of Xian due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

The event was originally scheduled from 27-29 March.

The virus, that originated from Wuhan, has already killed nearly 500 people while infecting more than 24,000 people in China.

"UWW had asked for my opinion about shifting the venue and I had said health is paramount. I think the decision will come in 10-12 days," WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said.

"If we are asked to host then we will definitely do it. Our preparations are top-notch for the Asian Championship and maybe after they (UWW) see it, they'll award us the event," he said.

India are scheduled to host the Asian Championship from 18 -23 February and the WFI chief is hoping the good arrangement will eventually help them grab the hosting of the Asian Olympic qualifiers.

