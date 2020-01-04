Tokyo Olympics 2020: India junior rifle team coach Suma Shirur feels shooting contingent will win at least two medals at Games

New Delhi: India's junior rifle team coach Suma Shirur is hoping for the Indian shooting contingent to win atleast a couple of medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Shirur said India is very strong in two-three shooting events.

"I think that India is on top of the game as far as shooting is concerned. The shooters are very talented. They have very good hand-eye coordination. Each one of the shooters is capable of winning a medal on a good day," said Shirur.

"We are very strong in two-three events and I am hoping for a couple of Olympic medals this time."

Shirur explained the process which the Indian shooting coaching team follows when they are looking to spot new talents in the sport.

"We observe young talents for about two-three years and see at what pace a particular junior player is growing. If a shooter is talented, then the player picks up the sport at a faster rate than the others," she said.

"But it doesn't mean that the others can't make it. Eventually, talent is not enough. All athletes have to work hard on their game. There are many athletes who come up with sheer hard work," added Shirur, who had won the gold at 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games.

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Guwahati from 10-22 January.

Speaking about the competition, Shirur said that the tournament will pave the way for India to become a sporting superpower in the future.

"The Indian government's financial support for athletes is the best thing that has happened to sports. Because of the Khelo India Youth Games, young talents are being identified at the grassroots level and they are provided with the equipment. It's such a huge impetus for a young athlete," she said.

"Khelo India is going to pave the way for India to become a sporting superpower in the years to come."

