After the defeat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is proud of their efforts at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

It was one of the biggest games in Indian hockey history and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not the one to miss out as he cheered for the Indian men's team during their semi-final match against world champions Belgium.

Winning the match would've kept the dream of an Olympic gold alive but it wasn't supposed to be for Manpreet Singh and his men.

At one point, India were 2-1 ahead in the match but Belgium showed their quality with their relentless attacks and scored four goals to take the game 5-2 and qualify for the final.

There won't be gold in men's hockey for India but they will aim to bring home the bronze, which would be a fantastic achievement.

Modi's official Twitter handle tweeted, "I’m watching the India vs Belgium Hockey Men’s Semi Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best!".

"Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players."

Belgium's Alexander Hendrickx struck a fantastic hat-trick while Loick Luypaert and John-John Dohmen also scored a goal each to ensure the Rio 2016 silver medallist has a chance to end their campaign on a high.

For India, Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the seventh minute and Mandeep Singh came up with a superb finish to give India 2-1 lead in the first quarter.

Australia and Germany will play in the other semi-final and losers will fight for the bronze against India.