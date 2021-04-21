Tokyo Olympics 2020: Holders Brazil to face Germany in football group stages
The tournament starts on 22 July, a day before the opening ceremony of the Games that were postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Reigning champions Brazil were on Wednesday drawn with 2016 runners-up Germany, the Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia in the Tokyo Olympics men's football group stages.
Hosts Japan, who have never won a medal in the men's event, will play France, South Africa and Mexico in Group A.
Group C includes Egypt, Spain, Argentina and Australia while Group B has South Korea, New Zealand, Romania and Honduras.
In the women's draw record four-time champions the USA will feature against Sweden, Australia and New Zealand.
Home side Japan will play Great Britain, Canada and Chile.
MEN
Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France.
Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania.
Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia.
Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia.
WOMEN
Group E: Japan, Canada, Britain, Chile.
Group F: China, Brazil, Zambia, Netherlands.
Group G: Sweden, United States, Australia, New Zealand.
