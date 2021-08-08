Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee head Hashimoto Seiko takes the stage now...

She starts off by giving tribute to the people who made Toko 2020 Games possible. She believes the 2020 Games has shown the human power which will keep the Games spirit all the way through to Paris 2024. She adds they now wait for the Paralympics.

Full text of speech:

“In the presence of His Imperial Highness Prince Akishino, I hereby extend my greetings to you at the closing of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Tonight the curtain falls on a Games of excitement and inspiration, forged by each athlete who took part. These Games took place in the midst of a severe pandemic, and I would like to express my deep gratitude to all those in medical services, to everyone who supported and contributed to the Games, and to our hosts, the people of Japan.

Although many of the events were held without spectators, the athletes were greeted instead by arrangements of morning glory flowers grown by schoolchildren across Japan. The morning glory vines were intertwined and resilient, as if depicting the unity of the people of the world. We were all so very encouraged by the gentle bloom of the flowers and the thoughts and feelings that accompanied them.

Thank you very much.

To all the volunteers who supported the Games:

These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are a testament to your strength, your power and your love for sport. No matter how difficult the situation, you were able to rise to the challenge and put a smile on everyone's face. Thanks to your support, we were able to overcome so many difficulties. Thank you very much.

To my fellow Olympians:

There are no words to describe what you have achieved in Tokyo. You have accepted what seemed unimaginable, understood what had to be done, and through hard work and perseverance overcome unbelievable challenges. This has made you true Olympians.

One athlete's jubilant victory is another's bitter defeat. Yet in the space of an instant, winner and loser come together in the same feeling of acknowledgement and respect. This is the beauty of the Olympic Games. This is the value of the Olympic spirit. Please never forget that sight. And in the future, tell the story of what you achieved here with confidence and pride.

Even as the Games close, a new door opens: a door to the future, opened by athletes and the power of sport. "Sport has the power to change the world and our future" – and this power, I believe, will carry us through to the next Summer Games in Paris in 2024.

Tonight the Olympic flame that has lit up Tokyo will quietly go out. But the hope that has been ignited here will never be extinguished. It will remain alight in the hearts of people all over the world as we continue to hope for peace in the spirit of Ekecheiria, a tradition unbroken from the ancient Olympic Games.

Our journey continues. Athletes around the world have believed in their own potential and overcome adversity to become Paralympic hopefuls. Now it is time for them to make their mark. We at Tokyo 2020 are ready and waiting for the Paralympic Games.

Finally, I would like to thank President Bach and all the members of the IOC, the Government of Japan, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and everyone else who has supported these Games. Thank you all very much.

Athletes and people of the world, we hope to welcome you here again someday. See you in Tokyo. Thank you and good night.”