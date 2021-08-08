live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Highlights: IOC chief Thomas Bach declares 32nd Olympics closed

Tokyo Olympics were brought to a close on Sunday, 8 August, with a ceremony that celebrated rich culture and heritage of Japan. Equally, it was a celebration of hope, solidarity and peace amid the pandemic.

FP Sports August 08, 2021 15:47:17 IST
People gathered near the National Stadium watch the fireworks launched during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Kantaro Komiya)

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 08, 2021 - 19:02 (IST)

The Tokyo Olympics is officially closed! 

At one point staging of the Games looked impossible amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But as we bid goodbye to the Tokyo Games, which will be etched in our memory for a long time, we must not forget to acknowledge the efforts of the people who made it possible. The 2020 Olympics witnessed the power of human excellence but also the power of togetherness as the organisers and athletes came together to host what looked undoable. Paris is ready for 2024. Handover has happened. Time to move on, but we will miss Tokyo 2020. Goodbye for today. See you soon! 

Aug 08, 2021 - 18:53 (IST)

Olympic flame extinguished...

Aug 08, 2021 - 18:51 (IST)

Arigato...

Aug 08, 2021 - 18:48 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 is closed!

Aug 08, 2021 - 18:44 (IST)

IOC president Thomas Bach officially closes the Tokyo Olympic Games: "I declare the Games of the 32nd Olympiad closed"

Aug 08, 2021 - 18:40 (IST)

IOC president Thomas bach speaks...

"Athletes went faster, went higher and were stronger because they all stood together in solidarity. You inspired us with this unified symbol of sport. And it was even more remarkable because of what you faced in the pandemic. For the first time since the pandemic, the world came together. People were united by emotion, sharing moments of joy and inspiration. This gives us hope, this gives us faith in the future. The Olympic Games of Tokyo were the Olympic Games of hope, solidarity and peace. You the Japanese people can be extremely proud of what you achieved. On behalf of all the athletes we say thank you Tokyo, thank you Japan."

Aug 08, 2021 - 18:38 (IST)

IOC president Thomas Bach takes the mic now...

"On behalf of all the athletes, we say thank you Tokyo, thank you Flag of Japan Japan," says Bach.

Aug 08, 2021 - 18:35 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee head Hashimoto Seiko takes the stage now...

She starts off by giving tribute to the people who made Toko 2020 Games possible. She believes the 2020 Games has shown the human power which will keep the Games spirit all the way through to Paris 2024. She adds they now wait for the Paralympics.

Full text of speech:

“In the presence of His Imperial Highness Prince Akishino, I hereby extend my greetings to you at the closing of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Tonight the curtain falls on a Games of excitement and inspiration, forged by each athlete who took part. These Games took place in the midst of a severe pandemic, and I would like to express my deep gratitude to all those in medical services, to everyone who supported and contributed to the Games, and to our hosts, the people of Japan.

Although many of the events were held without spectators, the athletes were greeted instead by arrangements of morning glory flowers grown by schoolchildren across Japan. The morning glory vines were intertwined and resilient, as if depicting the unity of the people of the world. We were all so very encouraged by the gentle bloom of the flowers and the thoughts and feelings that accompanied them.

Thank you very much.

To all the volunteers who supported the Games:

These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are a testament to your strength, your power and your love for sport. No matter how difficult the situation, you were able to rise to the challenge and put a smile on everyone's face. Thanks to your support, we were able to overcome so many difficulties. Thank you very much.

To my fellow Olympians:

There are no words to describe what you have achieved in Tokyo. You have accepted what seemed unimaginable, understood what had to be done, and through hard work and perseverance overcome unbelievable challenges. This has made you true Olympians.

One athlete's jubilant victory is another's bitter defeat. Yet in the space of an instant, winner and loser come together in the same feeling of acknowledgement and respect. This is the beauty of the Olympic Games. This is the value of the Olympic spirit. Please never forget that sight. And in the future, tell the story of what you achieved here with confidence and pride.

Even as the Games close, a new door opens: a door to the future, opened by athletes and the power of sport. "Sport has the power to change the world and our future" – and this power, I believe, will carry us through to the next Summer Games in Paris in 2024.

Tonight the Olympic flame that has lit up Tokyo will quietly go out. But the hope that has been ignited here will never be extinguished. It will remain alight in the hearts of people all over the world as we continue to hope for peace in the spirit of Ekecheiria, a tradition unbroken from the ancient Olympic Games.

Our journey continues. Athletes around the world have believed in their own potential and overcome adversity to become Paralympic hopefuls. Now it is time for them to make their mark. We at Tokyo 2020 are ready and waiting for the Paralympic Games.

Finally, I would like to thank President Bach and all the members of the IOC, the Government of Japan, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and everyone else who has supported these Games. Thank you all very much.

Athletes and people of the world, we hope to welcome you here again someday. See you in Tokyo. Thank you and good night.”

Aug 08, 2021 - 18:27 (IST)

Paris is ready!

Aug 08, 2021 - 18:22 (IST)

French national anthem...

The instrumental version of the French national anthem was played out which was recorded earlier in different locations. It ends with live shots from Paris where fans are celebrating the handover ceremony. 

Closing ceremony preview: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will come to an end on 8 August with a closing ceremony in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo pill pass the baton to Paris, the hosts of the 2024 Games, at the ceremony after staging one of the most dramatic Olympics of all time which was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closing ceremony will begin at 4.30 pm IST.

The 2020 Games has been extra special for Indians as the nation finished the Olympics with its best-ever tally of seven medals. Neeraj Chopra's gold in the men's javelin throw event, which made him the first Indian to win an athletics event, was the seventh medal that India won as athletes created history.

Apart from being memorable for Indian fans, this Olympics just might go down as the Games that changed sports for good.

These became the Olympics where the athletes had their say. The Olympics where mental health became as important as physical. The Olympics where tales of perseverance — spoken, documented and discussed loudly and at length — often overshadowed actual performance.

It wasn't only those who stood on the medals stand at the hyper-scrutinized pressure cooker in Tokyo, where spit tests for COVID-19 and sleeping on cardboard-framed beds were part of the daily routine. It was all of them.

Their voices were heard, in big ways and small, through hundreds of reminders that their mental and physical health were not for sale, not even to the $15.5 billion behemoth that underwrites many of their grandest dreams.

Those voices were notably reflected in the words of Simone Biles, who, early on, reset the conversation when she pulled out of the gymnastics meet, declaring her well-being was more important than medals.

And by Naomi Osaka, the tennis player who lit the cauldron on Day 1, but only after spending the summer insisting that the world listen to her — really listen — instead of only watching her on the court. The planet's highest-paid female athlete and the host country’s poster girl, she faced expectations that were hard to handle.

“I’ve been afraid that my worth is tied to whether or not I win or lose,” Allyson Felix wrote the morning before her bronze-medal run in the 400 meters made her the most decorated female track athlete in Olympic history. “But right now I’ve decided to leave that fear behind. To understand that I am enough.”

They came in all shapes and sizes. A transgender weightlifter, a nonbinary skateboarder, and Quinn, the first openly transgender Olympian to win a gold medal. Teenage skateboarders, and surfers seeking gnarly waves — most of whom never dreamed of being on the Olympic stage, hugging and sharing tips and reminding us all that this is supposed to be fun.

IOC president Thomas Bach said two days before the close that the Tokyo Games “far exceeded my personal expectations," because when spectators were barred as a pandemic precaution he feared "these Olympic Games could become an Olympic Games without soul.”

Instead, Bach said, he found the intimacy in the empty venues made for an intense atmosphere. “In many cases you did not realize that there were no spectators," he said. “Maybe in some cases you could even experience the feelings of the athletes closer and better than being surrounded by so many spectators.”

It is Bach’s job to call the Olympics a success. Maybe, though, that goal was met in Tokyo just by reaching the finish line. But of course there were highlights along the way.

— Italy shockingly establishing itself as a sprint power with a surprise win by Marcell Jacobs in the men's 100 meters followed by “four Ferraris” teaming to win the 4X100 relay for another gold medal.

— Lydia Jacoby, the first swimmer from Alaska in the Olympics won gold, and Caeleb Dressel collecting five golds in the pool.

— Sunisa Lee, the first Hmong American Olympian, winning gold in the women's all-around. And in these games where social media use soared and TikTok became the platform of choice for the Olympians, Lee blaming her bronze on the uneven bars from the distractions created by her new Internet fame.

— Streaming use surging among viewers, and NBC reporting that 3 billion minutes of content watched on its platforms were digital.

Outside the Olympic bubble, COVID-19 cases soared in Tokyo to daily record highs, although Bach exonerated the Olympics because 11,000 athletes were placed away from the population and regular testing for everyone else produced extremely low rates of positives.

The pandemic still rages, and the Beijing Winter Games are set to open a mere six months from now. And COVID-19 is just one of the issues facing the next scheduled Olympics — the IOC has rejected several recent demands to move the Games from China over allegations of human rights violations.

The Games, of course, will go on. They always do. Japan will hand the Summer Olympics flag to France on Sunday for the 2024 Paris Games. Tokyo organisers will end with a “Worlds We Share”-themed ceremony designed to make athletes and viewers “think about what the future holds" and “expresses the idea that each of us inhabits their own world.”

The athletes did that already in Tokyo, where the Olympics will be forever remembered as the Games that persevered.

With AP Inputs

Updated Date: August 08, 2021 19:07:40 IST

