Tokyo Olympics 2020: Gymnastics test event in May cancelled, to be replaced by local event
The international event will be replaced by a local event with only Japanese gymnasts to test the venue for the upcoming Olympics. Travel restrictions were cited as a prime reason for the cancellation.
A gymnastics test event for the postponed Tokyo Olympics that would have included athletes from outside Japan was cancelled on Tuesday.
The Japan Gymnastics Association and international governing body FIG said the Tokyo World Cup, scheduled for 4 May, would have been the last in a series of three following events in Germany and Britain. They were both also called off.
The international event will be replaced by a local event with only Japanese gymnasts to test the venue for the upcoming Olympics. Travel restrictions were cited as a prime reason for the cancellation.
The Tokyo Olympics are to open on 23 July. They face strong opposition in Japan with fears about the pandemic and athletes from abroad being allowed to enter the country.
The Olympics involves 11,000 athletes and tens of thousands of officials, judges, VIPs, sponsors, media and broadcasters.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Decision over foreign spectators could be made by May, says IOC president Thomas Bach
Organisers are yet to announce whether supporters will be able to travel to Japan for the tournament, but Bach said he expects a decision by May.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Games should take place before a live audience, says president Seiko Hashimoto
Seiko Hashimoto, who became the Tokyo 2020 president last week, told Japanese media the Games should have spectators just like other major sports hosting events before fans, although in limited numbers.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: New games president Seiko Hashimoto tries to assure Japan on safety
Seiko Hashimoto is trying to assure everyone that the Olympics will be safe and secure, a phrase she repeated a dozen times on Friday in her inaugural news conference.