Tokyo Olympics 2020: Guests get view of Japanese capital ahead of Games— from the bus

Check out some photos to get an insight about Tokyo, as the Japanese capital gears up to host the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

FP Sports July 19, 2021 13:40:13 IST
A general view of Tokyo seen through a bus window from the Rainbow Bridge ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. AP

A general view of Tokyo seen through a bus window from the Rainbow Bridge ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. AP

A representational image of a bus driver being reflected in the mirror in Tokyo. AP

Motorists drive along a spiral ramp onto the Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo. AP

An elderly woman walks with a small towel over her head to shield from the sun. AP

A torii gate stands at the entrance to a shrine ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP

Commuters are reflected in a bus window as they cross the street. AP

People walk near a pachinko parlour ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP

 

Updated Date: July 19, 2021 13:46:56 IST

