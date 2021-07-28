Tokyo Olympics 2020: Great Britain duo Andy Murray, Joe Salisbury eliminated by Croatia's Marin Cilic, Ivan Dodig
The British pair led Cilic and Dodig by a set and a break but suffered a late collapse as the Croatians prevailed in a deciding tie-break to win 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 10-7
Tokyo: Andy Murray's bid for a third Olympic gold medal ended Wednesday as the former world number one and partner Joe Salisbury lost to Croatia's Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig in the quarter-finals of the men's doubles.
The British pair led Cilic and Dodig by a set and a break but suffered a late collapse as the Croatians prevailed in a deciding tie-break to win 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 10-7
Murray pulled out of the singles in Tokyo due to a muscle strain. He was the defending two-time champion in the event after winning gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016.
He was bidding for a fourth Olympic medal, having also won silver in mixed doubles alongside Laura Robson in 2012.
Cilic and Dodig will play New Zealand's Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell in the semi-finals in Tokyo. Venus and Daniell took out Colombian third seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the last eight.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tom Dean, Duncan Scott lead Great Britain to gold medal in 4x200m relay
Led off by recently-crowned 200m champion Dean and brought home by Scott, they touched in 6min 58.58sec, just outside the 6:58.55 global mark held by the United States.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to enter third round
The Greek third seed downed American Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 under the centre court roof at Ariake Tennis Park, where all play on outside courts was delayed an hour by morning drizzle.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Games due to muscle strain
World number eight Berrettini picked up the injury in London where he became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final, losing in four sets to Novak Djokovic.