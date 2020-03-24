Tokyo Olympics 2020: Global sports bodies react to Summer Games getting postponed until 2021 summer

In a joint decision, Tokyo Olympics organisers and International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Tuesday to postpone the Games until summer of 2021. The Games were scheduled for 24 July with the closing ceremony on 9 August.

Briefly here is how global sporting bodies reacted to the development for the biggest event of the year.

Athletics

"Athletics will continue to do whatever it can to preserve and create an outdoor season of one-day meetings in 2020, starting and ending later than usual, so athletes, when they are able and it is safe to, will have access to competitions in every region. This will help them benchmark their performances and adjust their training accordingly for an Olympic Games in 2021. In light of this announcement, we will also expedite our current review of the Olympic qualification system, in cooperation with the IOC, and release any changes to the process as soon as possible so athletes know where they stand."

"World Athletics stands ready to work with the IOC and all sport on an alternative date for the Olympic Games in 2021 and has already been in discussion with the Organising Committee of the World Athletics Championships Oregon 21 regarding the possibility of moving the dates of this highly popular worldwide event. They have assured us that they will work with all of their partners and stakeholders to ensure that Oregon is able to host the World Athletics Championships on alternative dates, including dates in 2022."

Archery

Aquatics

"Following today’s joint announcement by the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Organisers, concerning the postponement of the Olympic Games for 2021, FINA will now work closely with the host organising committee of the 2021 FINA World Championships in Fukuoka, with the Japan Swimming Federation and with the Japanese public authorities, in order to determine flexibility around the dates of the competition, if necessary and in agreement with the IOC."

Badminton

IOC President Thomas Bach and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe confirm Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are postponed due to COVID-19 situation.#Tokyo2020 @iocmedia @Olympics @Tokyo2020 #COVID19 https://t.co/WDlEjeJTEx — BWF (@bwfmedia) March 24, 2020

Canoe

The International Canoe Federation supports the decision of @Tokyo2020 and @Olympics to postpone this year's Games https://t.co/3QYyR5munJ — Planet Canoe (@PlanetCanoe) March 24, 2020

Gymnastics

"FIG reiterates that it will do everything necessary to adapt its events calendar to fit the new dates of the Olympic Games that shall be set later."

"The postponement of the Olympic Games will also have several repercussions on the FIG rules, especially those of the Gymnastics disciplines. The FIG will take the time to assess all the implications resulting from this postponement and will carefully review what adjustments or modifications should be made. Athletes’ interest and safety will lie at the centre at any decision."

Karate

"In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that #Tokyo2020 must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021" according to the statement of the IOC pic.twitter.com/hFNA5aLp40 — World Karate Federation (@worldkarate_wkf) March 24, 2020

Rugby

"World Rugby supports the prudent and necessary decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to postpone the Olympic and Paralympic Games."

"The health and safety of the athletes, fans, and everyone involved is our shared priority and responsibility and we believe the right decision has been taken in these very difficult and unprecedented circumstances."

"We look forward to working closely together in a spirit of partnership with the IOC, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and all other stakeholders towards the rescheduling of the Games and our belief from the outstanding Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan, is that the hosts will come out of this adversity stronger and more committed than ever before to deliver an exceptional Games."

Sailing

World Sailing supports the decision of the @iocmedia & @Tokyo2020 Organising Committee to postpone the #Tokyo2020 @Olympics, to ensure the health and well-being of athletes, fans and support personnel worldwide. ➡️ https://t.co/wkhAufLfv1 pic.twitter.com/apJeogzolk — World Sailing ⛵️ (@worldsailing) March 24, 2020

Skateboarding

World Skate President, Sabatino Aracu: "Of course, we fully agree with the decision made by the IOC and Japanese authorities. It was not an easy choice, as we are talking about maybe the most awaited and valuable sport event of the year. This is why we appreciate such a brave and well-thought-out measure, that shows a full commitment to the safeguarding of athletes' health. We thank IOC President Thomas Bach who has carried on with his mandate by following all the necessary and unavoidable steps before making this announcement. Stay safe and keep following the hope of the Olympic Flame."

Table Tennis

The ITTF supports the decision made today by the IOC and @Tokyo2020 Organizing Committee to postpone the #Tokyo2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in light of the #COVID19 pandemic and to best protect the athletes, officials and fans: https://t.co/mw9Yx1czen pic.twitter.com/7JC1Bwajym — ITTF World (@ittfworld) March 24, 2020

Tennis

Triathlon

“We fully support this decision, and the whole World Triathlon staff is now working in close cooperation with the IOC, the IPC, the Tokyo Organising Committee and all the other stakeholders to help find the best dates for the Games to take place, as well as trying to find answers to all the questions raised by this difficult situation”, said World Triathlon President and IOC member, Marisol Casado.

“We understand that there are lots of questions unanswered at the moment, and we are working in all scenarios to give answers to all of them, and communicate all the different scenarios and solutions to all parties as soon as we can”, she said.

