Tokyo Olympics 2020: German cyclist Simon Geschke tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out of Games
The German team says Geschke initially tested positive on Friday and his result was confirmed by another test later in the day.
Tokyo: German cyclist Simon Geschke has been ruled out of the men’s road race after testing positive for the coronavirus .
Germany says fellow riders Nikias Arndt and Maximilian Schachmann are cleared to race Saturday. The fourth rider on the team, Emanuel Buchmann, was Geschke’s roommate and was waiting overnight on the result of another PCR test for the virus. Team staff tested negative.
Geschke was a stage winner on the Tour de France in 2015.
The German road race team is living in a hotel and not in the Olympic Village.
Geschke says he followed the hygiene rules at the Olympics. He adds that “I feel fine physically but emotionally it’s a really terrible day for me.”
