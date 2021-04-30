Tokyo Olympics 2020: Games could be held without fans, says Games chief Seiko Hashimoto
Tokyo Olympics are already slated to go ahead without foreign fans with the decision on domestic fans yet to be taken.
This summer's virus-postponed Olympics could be held behind closed doors, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto told AFP on Friday, pledging to ensure the Games will be safe.
"There might be a situation where we can't allow any spectators to attend," she said in an interview, adding the Games would only be a success if organisers "completely protect" athletes and the Japanese people.
undefined
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers defend request for nurses as virus spikes in Japan
Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed the reports but said discussions were still ongoing, and that organisers would strive to "come up with a feasible way of securing that many nurse resources."
Tokyo Olympics 2020: US President Joe Biden backs Japan PM Yoshihide Suga on holding 'safe and secure' Games
The Tokyo Games are due to open in July, with only Japanese spectators in the stands, after already being postponed by a year due to the pandemic.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Australia to give Japan-bound athletes, support staff priority for COVID-19 vaccine
The vaccination program for athletes and support staff will include about 2,000 people, including an estimated 450-480 Olympic athletes.