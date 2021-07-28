Tokyo Olympics 2020: France's Ugo Humbert beats Stephanos Tsitsipas of Greece to enter quarter-finals
Third seed Tsitsipas required a medical timeout for an injury to his right leg at the end of the second set.
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas slid to a 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 defeat to Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics tennis Wednesday.
Third seed Tsitsipas required a medical timeout for an injury to his right leg at the end of the second set.
He appeared in control after breaking twice to take the first set but the 28th-ranked Humbert edged a tie-break to force a third set.
Humbert then surged a double break in front at 5-1 and converted his fourth match point to book a quarter-final with Russia's Karen Khachanov.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Novak Djokovic spurred on to compete by Croatia's former Olympian
Djokovic stated he was not overjoyed with no fans being present inside the stadiums and the various limitations on movement but focused on winning a medal for his country.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Novak Djokovic set to continue pursuit of calendar Golden Slam at Games
Djokovic needs Olympic gold and then the US Open to become the first man to capture the Golden Grand Slam.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sumit Nagal hammered out of competition by World No 2 Daniil Medvedev
The Russian did not even need his 'A' game as he cruised to a 6-2 6-1 win in just 66 minutes against 160th ranked Nagal at court 1 of the Ariake Tennis Centre.