Tokyo Olympics 2020: Four Games contractors held for 'ingesting cocaine'
The International Olympic Committee said the arrests were 'an individual issue and a question for the local justice authorities.'
Tokyo: Four Olympic contractors have been arrested in Tokyo for alleged drug use, police and Games organisers said on Tuesday, as the Japanese capital counts down to the July 23 opening ceremony.
Tokyo 2020 said they had been informed "that four individuals have been arrested for alleged violations of the Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Law."
It said the four were employees of a firm contracted by Tokyo 2020 to supply temporary electricity for Games operations.
Tokyo police confirmed they had arrested two US and two British citizens earlier this month on allegations of having "ingested cocaine" in violation of drug laws.
They did not specify the date of the arrest.
"Should the allegations turn out to be true, Tokyo 2020 will issue a strict warning to the company and advise them to take all possible measures to ensure that such an incident does not happen again," organisers said in a statement.
The International Olympic Committee said the arrests were "an individual issue and a question for the local justice authorities."
Japan's drug laws are relatively strict, with arrests common for possession of any quantity, and drug use by public figures is the subject of intense media interest.
With the Games less than two weeks away, local attention is hyperfocused on the thousands of athletes, media and support staff coming from abroad.
They are subject to strict rules including limits on their movement that are intended to prevent the spread of the virus.
Tokyo is currently under a virus state of emergency, with bars and restaurants banned from selling alcohol and required to close by 8 pm.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rio gold-medallist Thomas Rohler withdraws from Games due to back injury
Röhler was injured in training and has barely competed this year. He managed one foul throw at the German championships this month before withdrawing from the competition.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'I will continue' — Mo Farah says he is not finished yet after failing to qualify for Games
The 38-year-old will not compete in Japan after falling short in his final qualification bid in Manchester on Friday.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Breastfeeding athletes can bring children to Games, say organisers
Games chiefs have made an exception for breastfeeding infants "after careful consideration of the unique situation", saying they will be allowed to accompany their mothers "when necessary".