Editor's Note: For five years now, Indian athletes have been dreaming to make up for the disappointment of a two-medal haul in Rio. The span has been extraordinary, with COVID-19 having thrown their preparations - and the Olympics itself - off gear. However, in true Olympic spirit, the country's finest sportspersons have battled form and uncertainty to put their best foot forward in what promises to be a Games like none other. In our latest series, we track the last two years' performances of our athletes to give you a ready guide to their form leading into the biggest sporting spectacle of the world.

With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, Firstpost takes a quick look at Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vikas Krishan, and charts his journey towards securing Olympic qualification:

Vikas Krishan made the cut for his third Olympics after entering the semi-final of the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers in March 2020. Vikas also qualified for the final in the same tournament but he had to skip the bout due to an injury and came home with a silver medal.

The pandemic meant the boxer resorted to keeping himself sharp through training sessions and workouts at his home in Bhiwani. Later, Vikas went to train at JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sports.

Vikas said he wanted to focus on professional boxing and shifted to the US before returning to the amateur field with Boxam International Tournament in March 2021. Vikas qualified for the final in 69kg but lost the gruelling bout to Spain's Youba Sissokho.

In May this year, at the Asian Boxing Championships, Vikas claimed bronze, as he endured a split decision defeat to Bobo-Usmon Baturov of Uzbekistan.

