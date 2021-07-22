With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, Firstpost takes a quick look at Commonwealth Games silver medallist Anjum Moudgil, and charts her journey towards securing Olympic qualification.

With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, Firstpost takes a quick look at Commonwealth Games silver medallist Anjum Moudgil, and charts her journey towards securing Olympic qualification:

Anjum Moudgil booked a spot for India at the Tokyo Olympics when she finished second on the podium in the women's 10m air rifle event of the ISSF World Championship in Changwon in 2018.

But Anjum will not be competing in the 10m air rifle category in Tokyo as she has been selected to represent India in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions and the 10m air rifle mixed team. In Beijing World Cup 2019, she teamed up with Divyansh Panwar and beat the formidable Chinese pair of Liu Ruxuan and Yang Haoran 17-15 to win gold in the 10 metre air rifle mixed team event. The pair also won the gold medal at the World Cup in Munich and then they clinched bronze at Rio de Janeiro World Cup.

Anjum ended up on the top spot in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) national trials held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. She also won the women's 50m rifle 3 positions nationals title for the third year in a row in December 2019.

In her most recent competition appearance, Anjum paired with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar at the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. The duo finished ninth at the first qualifying stage, losing out to compatriots Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput on inner 10s.

In the women’s 3P individual finals, Anjum finished 32nd.

Painting to keep away blues

Due to the pandemic in 2020, shooting competitions took a big hit. The lockdown was tough on many athletes but Anjum sought solace in her favourite hobbies – painting and reading. "I have been painting a lot. It keeps me occupied and helps me stay positive. This downtime has given me enough opportunities to pursue my passions, and I am happy to indulge," she said.

After spending more than 12 months without events, Anjum participated in the 2021 New Delhi World Cup. The trio of Anjum, Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanandam claimed the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

