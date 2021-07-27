Tokyo Olympics 2020: Flora Duffy wins women's triathlon for Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold
The 33-year-old timed 1hr 55min 36sec to come home ahead of Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown, with American Katie Zaferes taking the bronze.
Duffy's success makes Bermuda the smallest nation in terms of population - around 70,000 - to ever win a medal at the Summer Games.
In a race delayed by 15 minutes due to the slippery conditions following heavy overnight rain, Duffy took control in the final running section.
She had opened up a lead of almost a minute after the first of four laps and was never under threat from then on.
Taylor-Brown suffered a flat rear tire in the cycling section of the race.
Bermuda's only previous Olympic medallist was boxer Clarence Hill in 1976.
