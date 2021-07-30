Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Expect the unexpected', Twitter in awe of Alexander Zverev as he upsets Novak Djokovic

Here are a few reactions on Twitter after Zverev's shocking win over Djokovic

FP Sports July 30, 2021 17:26:18 IST
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts during a semi-final men's tennis match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP

There will be no Golden Slam for Novak Djokovic.

The top-ranked Serb lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany 1-6, 3-6, 6-1 Friday in the semi-finals of the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic was attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year. He won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and US Open titles to complete the collection.

Steffi Graf in 1988 remains the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam.

Zverev’s opponent in the gold-medal match will be Karen Khachanov. The Russian beat Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic will play Carreno Busta for bronze.

Meanwhile, Twitter was buzzing with reactions after Zverev's shocking win over Djokovic. Here, we take a look at some of them:

With inputs from AP

