Here are a few reactions on Twitter after Zverev's shocking win over Djokovic

There will be no Golden Slam for Novak Djokovic.

The top-ranked Serb lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany 1-6, 3-6, 6-1 Friday in the semi-finals of the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic was attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year. He won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and US Open titles to complete the collection.

Steffi Graf in 1988 remains the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam.

Zverev’s opponent in the gold-medal match will be Karen Khachanov. The Russian beat Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic will play Carreno Busta for bronze.

Meanwhile, Twitter was buzzing with reactions after Zverev's shocking win over Djokovic. Here, we take a look at some of them:

Indeed a special win for Zverev!



Curtains for the Djoker! Alexander Zverev comes from behind to defeat Novak Djokovic 1-6, 6-3, 6-1, and is through to the #Tokyo2020 Men's #Tennis Singles final! The defeat also ends the World No. 1's hopes of a Calendar #GoldenSlam. #Olympics @ATPTour/@Tennis pic.twitter.com/ywMrIBNRpn — JSW Sports (@jswsports) July 30, 2021

Zverev will be pumped up. Can he go all the way?

Raw emotions!

Trying to process beating the world number one! pic.twitter.com/dGVkexxL7D — Olympics (@Olympics) July 30, 2021

Some banter!

I'm guessing there's some sarcasm in Zverev's tone - quote from mixed zone "I feel sorry for Novak, but he's won 20 slams, 550 masters series or whatever, you can't have everything." Also: "Of course I'm happy that I've won, but at the end of the day I know how Novak feels" — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) July 30, 2021

Not all hope is lost.



djokovic still has a shot at gold. has a mixed doubles semis coming up. #Tennis #olympics #Tokyo2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 30, 2021

Was definitely a shocker!

Zverev on the brink of causing the upset of the year — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) July 30, 2021

Heartbreak for Djokovic!



Honestly, if *PRIME* Novak Djokovic of 2021 cannot do it, every chance that Steffi Graf's record is going remain unmatched for a while.#Tokyo2020 #Tennis — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 30, 2021

