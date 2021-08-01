With victory over PV Sindhu, Tai Tzu-Ying ends the big-stage jinx

For once, Tai Tzu-Ying proved incapable of deception.

After her 40-minute victory over PV Sindhu in the women’s singles semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics, the Taiwanese player could not hide her emotions, breaking into uncontrollable laughter several times in her media interaction.

Her victory over Sindhu had helped her get the monkey off her back, after all: no longer will history remember her as a player who could not medal at the big stage of the Olympic Games or the World Championships. Her record in the two big competitions before Tokyo was unfair to a player of her calibre. Never made it past the last-16 at the Olympics in two attempts, London 2012 and Rio 2016. Never made it past the quarter-final in six attempts at the Worlds.

She shrugged off that baggage and Sindhu’s challenge in two mesmerising games on Saturday in a clash worthy of a finale.

