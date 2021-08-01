live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live Updates: Udayan Mane, Anirban Lahiri in action

Follow live scores and updates of the events on Day 9 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our blog

FP Sports August 01, 2021 05:56:03 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live Updates: Udayan Mane, Anirban Lahiri in action

Sindhu will be in action for her bronze match on Sunday while the India men's hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarters. AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 01, 2021 - 08:09 (IST)

With victory over PV Sindhu, Tai Tzu-Ying ends the big-stage jinx

For once, Tai Tzu-Ying proved incapable of deception.

After her 40-minute victory over PV Sindhu in the women’s singles semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics, the Taiwanese player could not hide her emotions, breaking into uncontrollable laughter several times in her media interaction.

Her victory over Sindhu had helped her get the monkey off her back, after all: no longer will history remember her as a player who could not medal at the big stage of the Olympic Games or the World Championships. Her record in the two big competitions before Tokyo was unfair to a player of her calibre. Never made it past the last-16 at the Olympics in two attempts, London 2012 and Rio 2016. Never made it past the quarter-final in six attempts at the Worlds.

She shrugged off that baggage and Sindhu’s challenge in two mesmerising games on Saturday in a clash worthy of a finale.

Click here to read more of Amit Kamath's analysis of the badminton women's singles semi-final.

Aug 01, 2021 - 07:40 (IST)

Golf - Men's Round 4

Another bogey for Anirban Lahiri, this time on the fourth hole, and he continues to fall in the rankings. Udayan Mane, meanwhile, has par, birdie and bogey on the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

Aug 01, 2021 - 06:52 (IST)

Golf - Men's Round 4

Not great from Anirban Lahiri, his bogey on the second hole sees him slip down the rankings. Udayan Mane shoots par on the ninth and tenth holes.

Aug 01, 2021 - 06:26 (IST)

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza is currently 16th in the Equestrian eventing.

Mirza has 39.20 penalty points so far with 11.20 of those coming in cross-country.

Aug 01, 2021 - 06:22 (IST)

Golf - Men's Round 4

Aug 01, 2021 - 05:22 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ninth day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Big day ahead of us with PV Sindhu setting her sights on a second consecutive Olympic medal, and the India men’s hockey team facing Great Britain in the quarter-finals, and more.

Preview Day 9: Saturday was a day of mixed emotions for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics. While there was joy in the form of the Indian women’s hockey team and discus thrower Kamalpreet Singh, the major disappointments for the day were the losses of World No 1 Amit Panghal and star shuttler PV Sindhu.

The Indian women’s hockey team scripted history by securing a quarter-final berth for the first time in 41 years, with a 4-3 win over South Africa.

Kamalpreet sent the discus to a distance of 64m in her third and final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round. The final will be held on 2 August.

Panghal was handed a stunning 1-4 loss by Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez.

India’s hopes of securing the first-ever Olympic gold in badminton were quashed on Saturday, PV Sindhu still has a chance to secure a bronze on Sunday against China's He Bing Jiao.

Elsewhere, the Indian men’s hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarter-final. Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will compete for India in the men’s Round 4.

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza will be in action in the individual cross country. Also watch out for boxer Satish Kumar, who will compete in the men’s 91kg quarter-final.  You can check the complete Day 9 schedule here.

Updated Date: August 01, 2021 05:56:03 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 29 July, Day 6 schedule of Indian athletes
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 29 July, Day 6 schedule of Indian athletes

Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 29 July.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 28 July, Day 5 schedule of Indian athletes
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 28 July, Day 5 schedule of Indian athletes

Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 28 July.

Lovlina Borgohain's promising run continues as second medal assured for India; PV Sindhu outperforms Akane Yamaguchi
Sports

Lovlina Borgohain's promising run continues as second medal assured for India; PV Sindhu outperforms Akane Yamaguchi

Check out photos from Day seven of Tokyo Olympics 2020.