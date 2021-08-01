Follow live scores and updates of the events on Day 9 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our blog
Satish Kumar in action at Tokyo 2020. AP
Preview Day 9: Saturday was a day of mixed emotions for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics. While there was joy in the form of the Indian women’s hockey team and discus thrower Kamalpreet Singh, the major disappointments for the day were the losses of World No 1 Amit Panghal and star shuttler PV Sindhu.
The Indian women’s hockey team scripted history by securing a quarter-final berth for the first time in 41 years, with a 4-3 win over South Africa.
Kamalpreet sent the discus to a distance of 64m in her third and final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round. The final will be held on 2 August.
Panghal was handed a stunning 1-4 loss by Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez.
India’s hopes of securing the first-ever Olympic gold in badminton were quashed on Saturday, PV Sindhu still has a chance to secure a bronze on Sunday against China's He Bing Jiao.
Elsewhere, the Indian men’s hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarter-final. Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will compete for India in the men’s Round 4.
Equestrian Fouaad Mirza will be in action in the individual cross country. Also watch out for boxer Satish Kumar, who will compete in the men’s 91kg quarter-final. You can check the complete Day 9 schedule here
