Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live Updates: Satish Kumar beaten by Bakhodir Jalolov, Anirban Lahiri in action

Follow live scores and updates of the events on Day 9 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our blog

FP Sports August 01, 2021 05:56:03 IST
Satish Kumar in action at Tokyo 2020. AP

Aug 01, 2021 - 11:19 (IST)

Ghana's last medal came at the 1992 Games in Barcelona. Samuel Takyi ends 29 year wait!

Aug 01, 2021 - 11:14 (IST)

Golf - Men's Round 4

Anirban Lahiri shoots a bogey on hole 16, a par on 17 and birdie on 18 to ends with five-under. He's tied 43. 

The women's tournament, featuring Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, will begin on 4 August.

Aug 01, 2021 - 10:59 (IST)

Gutsy Satish Kumar's debut Games ends with loss to world champ in quarter-finals

A bruised Satish Kumar (+91kg) put up a gutsy performance against reigning world champion Bakhodir Jalolov but it was not enough to upstage the rampaging Uzbek as the Indian boxer made a quarter-final exit from the Olympic Games on Sunday.

Taking the ring with multiple stitches on his forehead and chin after sustaining cuts in the pre-quarters, Satish lost 0-5 but the scoreline was not reflective of his brave performance.

Satish sustained two cuts during his pre-quarterfinal showdown against Jamaica's Ricardo Brown.

Click here to read more of the report.

Aug 01, 2021 - 10:50 (IST)

Olympic athletes are not just fighting for a medal at one event and be done with. They're also fighting for a better life ahead. It shouldn't be this way but c'est la vie!

Aug 01, 2021 - 10:46 (IST)

Hockey

2004 men's hockey gold medallists Australia march on after scoring from each of their penalties in the shoot-off while Netherlands missed all three of theirs. It was 2-2 at full time. 

Aug 01, 2021 - 10:28 (IST)

Badminton - Men's Singles 

Guatemala's Kevin Cordon is beaten by Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles badminton semi-final.

It's not all over for Cordon, he has a bronze medal match to play in which he could win his country's second Olympic medal.

Aug 01, 2021 - 10:28 (IST)

Achievemnt unlocked!

Aug 01, 2021 - 10:01 (IST)

Golf - Men's Round 4

Birdie for Anirban Lahiri on the 14th hole and then par on the 15th means he rises ever so slightly up the rankings to tied 41st. 

Aug 01, 2021 - 09:55 (IST)

Boxing - Men's Super Heavy

Take a bow Satish Kumar, you fought tooth and nail today.

Aug 01, 2021 - 09:53 (IST)

Boxing - Men's Super Heavy

It's one thing to be a big, heavyweight boxer. It's another to be a big heavyweight boxer who can really box. Jalolov is the latter, and he's putting in a defensive masterclass at the moment. Satish Kumar has no angle of approach, and doesn't have the pace or precision required to get past his defence. He's also bleeding from his right eye. This is a battling performance from the Indian, make no mistake about it. His opponent is just that good. Jalolov wins the bout by unanimous decision.

Preview Day 9: Saturday was a day of mixed emotions for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics. While there was joy in the form of the Indian women’s hockey team and discus thrower Kamalpreet Singh, the major disappointments for the day were the losses of World No 1 Amit Panghal and star shuttler PV Sindhu.

The Indian women’s hockey team scripted history by securing a quarter-final berth for the first time in 41 years, with a 4-3 win over South Africa.

Kamalpreet sent the discus to a distance of 64m in her third and final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round. The final will be held on 2 August.

Panghal was handed a stunning 1-4 loss by Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez.

India’s hopes of securing the first-ever Olympic gold in badminton were quashed on Saturday, PV Sindhu still has a chance to secure a bronze on Sunday against China's He Bing Jiao.

Elsewhere, the Indian men’s hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarter-final. Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will compete for India in the men’s Round 4.

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza will be in action in the individual cross country. Also watch out for boxer Satish Kumar, who will compete in the men’s 91kg quarter-final.  You can check the complete Day 9 schedule here.

Updated Date: August 01, 2021 09:57:19 IST

