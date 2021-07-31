Follow live scores and updates of the events on Day 8 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our blog

Hello and Welcome to Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. It's the start of another weekend at the Olympic Games, and promises to be an exciting one. PV Sindhu's semi-final clash against Tai Tzu-ying in the women's singles badminton, Amit Panghal's last-16 bout against Yuberjen Martinez of Colombia will be some of the highlights throughout the day. The India women's hockey team that beat Ireland 1-0 on Friday will be up against South Africa in a bid to stay alive and potentially reach quarter-finals. Stay tuned as we bring you LIVE updates from Tokyo.

A few important events for Indian athletes on Saturday. Click here to know the timings and other details.

India's other player in the field Udayan Mane (69) shot 2-under 69 with the help of three birdies on the back nine after being 1-over for the front nine.

Lahiri endured an erratic day at the course on Friday and was even-par after 16 holes in the second round which was suspended due to persistent thunderstorms. Lahiri, 4-under on first day, was one of the 16 golfers who were yet to finish their rounds and was tied 20th at the time of suspension of play.

Men's individual stroke play round 2 and 3 will take place today with India's Anirban Lahiri and Udayan S Mane in action.

Preview Day 8: Friday was an eventful day for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020, with ace shuttler PV Sindhu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain booking semi-finals places in their respective sports. Borgohain not only advanced to the women’s welterweight semis, but also assured India a second medal, after Mirabai Chanu’s silver in weightlifting.

Meanwhile, Sindhu overcame home favourite Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in the quarter-finals, and she will face Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying in her last-four clash. It will take place at 3.20 pm IST. Tai Tzu Ying had beaten Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in the other quarter-final.

In hockey, striker Gurjant Singh scored twice as India defeated Japan 5-3 in their final Pool A game before their quarter-final clash. The Indian men will face Great Britain in their last eight clash on Sunday.

India women’s hockey team returned to winning ways to keep their quarter-final hopes alive, as Navneet Kaur scored a late winner in India’s 1-0 win over Ireland.

India had suffered three consecutive losses prior to this, so this will surely come as a morale-boosting result.

In archery, Deepika Kumari suffered a heart-breaking 0-6 loss to Korea’s An San in the women’s individual quarter-finals, while in golf, Anirban Lahiri finished round two tied at 20th place.

Boxer Amit Panghal faces Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas of Colombia in the men’s 52 kg round of 16 bout.

Boxer Pooja Rani faces China’s Li Qian in the women’s middleweight quarter-final bout on Saturday. Li Qian is an Olympic bronze medalist and two-time Asian champion.

It will be a crucial day for the women’s hockey team, who will hope for a crucial victory in their bid to reach the quarters. They face South Africa at 8.45 am IST. You can check the complete Day 8 schedule here.