Boxing
Right then. Time for round 1 of Simranjit Kaur's bout against Seesondee. Could be a tricky one for India.
Follow live updates of the events on Day 7 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our blog
Shooting
Manu's total score after precision and rapid rounds is 582. There are 10 shooters above her with a better score and only top eight qualify for the final. She might come down in final rankings as one more relay of shooters left to shoot in the rapid round.
So, India's challenge in the event ends. Both Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will not make it to the final.
Shooting
Oh there's an 8 in the third series for Manu. Could prove to be costly. But she finishes on a strong note, shooting four 10s.
She's ranked 11th and that is not enough to make it to the final.
Archery
Deepika: 10
Ksenia: 7
Deepika wins the shoot-off and she's through to the next round.
Also starting soon
Are you ready to cheer for @nettienetty as she begins Radial Race 9 in some time at #Tokyo2020?
Watch this space for more and continue sharing your encouraging messages with #Cheer4India #Sailing #Olympics pic.twitter.com/wKPl9Cd1r3
Swimming
Here are the latest updates:
Emma McKeon has earned another gold medal for the Australian women at the Olympic pool. McKeon touched first in the 100-meter freestyle with an Olympic-record time of 51.96 seconds, becoming only the second woman to break 52 seconds in the sprint.
Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey claimed the silver in 52.27, while Aussie Cate Campbell took the bronze in 52.52. American Abbey Weitzeil was last in the eight-woman field.
Russia’s Evgeny Rylov has completed a backstroke sweep at the Tokyo Olympics. Rylov added the 200-meter backstroke title to his victory in the 100 back, winning with an Olympic-record time of 1 minute, 53.29 seconds.
The silver went to American Ryan Murphy in 1:54.15, while Britain’s Luke Greenbank grabbed the bronze in 1:54.72.
South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker has set the first individual swimming world record at the Tokyo Olympics.
She won the women’s 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds, breaking the mark of 2:19.11 set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona.
The United States claimed the other two medals. Lilly King set a blistering pace early in the race and held on for a silver in 2:19.92. Annie Lazor grabbed bronze in 2:20.84. – AP
The Indian women's hockey team's match against Ireland will be delayed
Because of the extremely heavy rain, the start of the Ireland vs India game will be slightly delayed. We will keep you posted.
Stay tuned!#IREvIND #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #TokyoTogether #Cheer4India #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey
Shooting
Preview Day 7: Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 turned out to be a happiest for India since the opening day when Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal for the country.
PV Sindhu showed her brilliance once again, going past Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in straight games to enter the quarter-finals. The India men's hockey team marched towards the medal with 3-1 win over reigning Olympic champions Argentina and Atanu Das shone with the arrow, beating former medallist in a shoot off to move ahead as well.
There was only one disappointment in form of Mary Kom losing to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in the women’s flyweight round of 16 clash. There was more drama after the game as Mary could not believe hours later that she had lost the game.
Day 7 comes with fair share of opportunities and challenges. Sindhu will have a tough match in quarters against Akane Yamaguchi. Expect a thriller in this game.
In shooting, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Saronbat will play in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid.
Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 28 July.