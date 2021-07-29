Badminton: Women's Singles
PV Sindhu's match against Mia Blichfeldt is underway. The Indian holds a 4-1 head-to-head advantage over the Dane.
Follow live updates of the events on Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our live blog
Rowing: Men's Lightweight Double Sculls
India's Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finish fifth in Final B which means in the final rankings they will be 11th. The Final B is not a medal race and is only used for the purpose of rankings. The top three teams from semi-finals 1 and 2 qualify for Final A which is a medal race while the bottom three teams from the semis take part in Final B. Still, a brlliant effort by the Indians.
Shooting: 25m Pistol Women Qualification
A poor series 3 in the precision round for Rahi Sarnobat. Four 9s and 8 result in a series 3 score of 94. Her total score is 287/300. She is seventh out of 10 shooters in her relay. Two more relays of 10 shooters each will take part in the qualification. The rapid round will take place tomorrow along with the final. Top eight shooters will qualify for final.
Preview, Day 6: India once again had a mixed bag of a day on Wednesday at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Pv Sindhu eased into the Round of 16 with an easy victory in the Round of 16 clash. Pooja Rani kickstarted her campaign with a punching victory in her debut Olympics.
Deepika Kumar has made the cut into pre-quarters in women's individual archery.
But there were some disappointments as well. Sai Praneeth, who had a miniscule chance of qualifying for quarters even before his match against Mark Caljouw had begun, looked ordinary and lost the match in straight games. His journey came to a pre-mature end at the Games. India women's hockey team too returned without success, losing their third match on the trot, this time against Great Britain.
Archers Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav could not far as well.
Day 6 has plenty of action in store, with Singhu taking on Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt early morning and then Indian men's team taking on Argentina in an important clash. A win here will take Manpreet and co an inch closer to the quarter-finals.
In boxing, Mary Kom will be playing in women's fly round of 16 clash against Ingrit Lorena Valencia. Satish Kumar too will open his boxing campaign in +91 kg category.
Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will be beginning their journey as well in Olympics on Day 6. The eyes will be glues early morning on the women's shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Saronbat. They will be taking part in 25m pistol event on Day 6 and after what has happened with Manu in the last two events, it will be interesting to see how she goes in 25m event. Also, Rahi will be shooting for the first time in the Olympics and she is the only shooter with no baggage of bad performance in the Games on her back. So her performance will be the one to watch out for.
With how shooting contingent has performed in the ongoing Games, Indian fans will be hoping for good news on Thursday.
You can click here to check out India's Day 6 schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Here's the full schedule of the various events involving Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics on 27 July, Tuesday.
Follow live blog for scores and updates from Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Indian contingent eyes glory.
Check out some photos from day three of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.