Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 Live Updates: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker in action; men's rowing duo finish eleventh

Follow live updates of the events on Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our live blog

FP Sports July 29, 2021 04:51:01 IST
PV Sindhu, MC Mary Kom and India men's hockey team will be in action on Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics 2020. AP

July 29, 2021 - 06:19 (IST)

Badminton: Women's Singles

PV Sindhu's match against Mia Blichfeldt is underway. The Indian holds a 4-1 head-to-head advantage over the Dane. 

July 29, 2021 - 06:19 (IST)

Hockey 2nd quarter: IND 0-0 ARG

The second quarter is underway. 

July 29, 2021 - 06:16 (IST)

Hockey: IND 0-0 ARG

That's the end of the first quarter. India clearly the better side but they fail to take advantage.  

July 29, 2021 - 06:14 (IST)

Shooting: 25m Pistol Women Qualification

A poor series 3 in the precision round for Rahi Sarnobat. Four 9s and 8 result in a series 3 score of 94. Her total score is 287/300. She is seventh out of 10 shooters in her relay. Two more relays of 10 shooters each will take part in the qualification. The rapid round will take place tomorrow along with the final. Top eight shooters will qualify for final.

July 29, 2021 - 06:10 (IST)

Coming up....

At 6.15 am IST, PV Sindhu will take on Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the round of 16 match. This is Sindhu's first knockout match of Tokyo 2020. Sindhu is seeded 6th, Blichfeldt is 13. 

July 29, 2021 - 06:10 (IST)

Hockey 1st quarter: IND 0-0 ARG

Indians are dominating this quarter. They have 60 percent possession and are getting close to score the first goal of the match.  

July 29, 2021 - 06:06 (IST)

Shooting: 25m Pistol Women Qualification

An 8 for Rahi Sarnobat in Series 3 as she scores 47 from the first five attempts.  She continues to be sixth among 10 shooters in her relay.

July 29, 2021 - 06:05 (IST)

Hockey 1st quarter: IND 0-0 ARG

Dilpreet with a good chance to open the scoring but the goalkeeper comes in the way and saves the shot. 

July 29, 2021 - 06:02 (IST)

Hockey: India 0-0 Argentina

The Pool A match between India and Argentina is underway. Argentina are the defending champions but are currently out of form and India must look to capitalise to consolidate its position in the Pool.

July 29, 2021 - 05:58 (IST)

Shooting: 25m Pistol Women Qualification

Rahi Sarnobat continues to be in the sixth spot after the first rounds of shooting in the precision round. She scored 97 in series 2 after getting 96 in series 1. 

Preview, Day 6: India once again had a mixed bag of a day on Wednesday at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Pv Sindhu eased into the Round of 16 with an easy victory in the Round of 16 clash. Pooja Rani kickstarted her campaign with a punching victory in her debut Olympics.

Deepika Kumar has made the cut into pre-quarters in women's individual archery.

But there were some disappointments as well. Sai Praneeth, who had a miniscule chance of qualifying for quarters even before his match against Mark Caljouw had begun, looked ordinary and lost the match in straight games. His journey came to a pre-mature end at the Games. India women's hockey team too returned without success, losing their third match on the trot, this time against Great Britain.

Archers Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav could not far as well.

Day 6 has plenty of action in store, with Singhu taking on Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt early morning and then Indian men's team taking on Argentina in an important clash. A win here will take Manpreet and co an inch closer to the quarter-finals.

In boxing, Mary Kom will be playing in women's fly round of 16 clash against Ingrit Lorena Valencia. Satish Kumar too will open his boxing campaign in +91 kg category.

Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will be beginning their journey as well in Olympics on Day 6.    The eyes will be glues early morning on the women's shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Saronbat. They will be taking part in 25m pistol event on Day 6 and after what has happened with Manu in the last two events, it will be interesting to see how she goes in 25m event. Also, Rahi will be shooting for the first time in the Olympics and she is the only shooter with no baggage of bad performance in the Games on her back. So her performance will be the one to watch out for.

With how shooting contingent has performed in the ongoing Games, Indian fans will be hoping for good news on Thursday.

You can click here to check out India's Day 6 schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Updated Date: July 29, 2021 06:18:45 IST

