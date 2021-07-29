09:50 (ist)

Caeleb Dressel claims 100m freestyle crown in record time; Zhang Yufei wins 200m butterfly final

US star Caeleb Dressel said he was never worried as he blazed to his first individual Olympic gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle final on Thursday, adding to his back-to-back world titles.

The 24-year-old powered to the wall in a new Olympic record time of 47.02sec to dethrone charging Australian defending champion Kyle Chalmers, who came second (47.08). Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov took the bronze in 47.44.

"I don't know if it's set in yet. It's been a really tough year, really hard. I'm really happy," he said in tears as he was connected via video link to his wife and family back home.

Click here to read more of the report.