Preview, Day 6: India once again had a mixed bag of a day on Wednesday at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Pv Sindhu eased into the Round of 16 with an easy victory in the Round of 16 clash. Pooja Rani kickstarted her campaign with a punching victory in her debut Olympics.
Deepika Kumar has made the cut into pre-quarters in women's individual archery.
But there were some disappointments as well. Sai Praneeth, who had a miniscule chance of qualifying for quarters even before his match against Mark Caljouw had begun, looked ordinary and lost the match in straight games. His journey came to a pre-mature end at the Games. India women's hockey team too returned without success, losing their third match on the trot, this time against Great Britain.
Archers Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav could not far as well.
Day 6 has plenty of action in store, with Singhu taking on Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt early morning and then Indian men's team taking on Argentina in an important clash. A win here will take Manpreet and co an inch closer to the quarter-finals.
In boxing, Mary Kom will be playing in women's fly round of 16 clash against Ingrit Lorena Valencia. Satish Kumar too will open his boxing campaign in +91 kg category.
Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will be beginning their journey as well in Olympics on Day 6. The eyes will be glues early morning on the women's shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Saronbat. They will be taking part in 25m pistol event on Day 6 and after what has happened with Manu in the last two events, it will be interesting to see how she goes in 25m event. Also, Rahi will be shooting for the first time in the Olympics and she is the only shooter with no baggage of bad performance in the Games on her back. So her performance will be the one to watch out for.
With how shooting contingent has performed in the ongoing Games, Indian fans will be hoping for good news on Thursday.
