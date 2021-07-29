live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 Highlights: Mary Kom exits; Sajan Prakash finishes second in Heat 2 of 100m butterfly

Follow live updates of the events on Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our live blog

FP Sports July 29, 2021 04:51:01 IST
File image of Mary Kom. AP

Highlights

16:43 (ist)

Swimming 

With all the heats done in the 100m men's butterfly, Sajan Prakash finishes 46th overall, meaning he will not progress, since only the top 16 swimmers make it to the next round.
11:38 (ist)

Sailing: Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser

India's Vishnu Saravanan finishes Race 8 in 23rd position. His overall ranking is also 23. Two more races left in the series which will take place tomorrow. Top 10 sailors at the end of these 10 races qualify for the final race. 
11:32 (ist)

Biggest news of the day:

Badminton: PV Sindhu secured a 21-15, 21-13 win over Mia Blichfeldt to reach the quarter-finals where she will face Akane Yamaguchi.
Archery: Atanu Das beats third seed and London 2012 champion Oh Jin-Hyek in a shoot-off to reach round of 16.
Hockey: Indian men’s team beat Argentina 3-1 in Pool A match to qualify for quarter-finals.
Boxing: Satish Kumar downs Jamica's Ricardo Brown in the super heavyweight category to reach quarter-finals where he will face Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov.
Rowing: Arvind Singh and Arjun Jat Lal finish 11th in Lightweight Double Sculls.
11:08 (ist)

Shooting: 25m Pistol Women's Qualification

The precision round is over. Manu Bhaker is fifth with 292/300 points while Rani Sarnobat is 24th with a score of 287/300. Shooters will be back tomorrow for the rapid round. The top eight will take part in the final. 
10:14 (ist)

Sailing

India's Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar do well to finish seventh in the men's Skiff 49er Race 6. They climb one place to 17th position overall. The next three races will take place tomorrow. The top 10 after 12 races will go to the medal race. 
09:58 (ist)

Confirmed: PV Sindhu will face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals. The Indian has an 11-7 head-to-head record against Yamaguchi.
09:50 (ist)

Caeleb Dressel claims 100m freestyle crown in record time; Zhang Yufei wins 200m butterfly final

US star Caeleb Dressel said he was never worried as he blazed to his first individual Olympic gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle final on Thursday, adding to his back-to-back world titles.

The 24-year-old powered to the wall in a new Olympic record time of 47.02sec to dethrone charging Australian defending champion Kyle Chalmers, who came second (47.08). Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov took the bronze in 47.44.

"I don't know if it's set in yet. It's been a really tough year, really hard. I'm really happy," he said in tears as he was connected via video link to his wife and family back home.

Click here to read more of the report.

09:21 (ist)

Sailing

Indian pair of Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar finish 16th in men's Skiff 49er Race 5. They are 18th overall. The top 10 after 12 races will go to the medal race. 
08:58 (ist)

Boxing

India's Satish Kumar beats Ricardo Brown 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals in the super heavyweight category. Satish neutralised Ricardo's height advantage with his movement and defence. It was a tactical masterclass.
08:36 (ist)

Shooting: 25m Pistol Women's Qualification

Some more good news. Manu Bhaker finishes the precision round of qualification with a score of 292/300. She is currently in 5th place. The top eight will qualify for the final after the rapid round which will take place tomorrow. Rani Sarnobat has dropped to the 18th spot with a score of 287/300.
08:28 (ist)

Archery: Atanu Das beats Oh Jin-Hyek 

Oh Jin-Hyek hits a 9 in the single-arrow shoot off. Atanu Das replies with a 10 to win the match.

Atanu Das is now through to quarter-finals after beating a double Olympic Champion and that also with a 10 in the shoot off. Super!
07:42 (ist)

Archery: Atanu Das vs Yu-Cheng Deng

Atanu Das wins 1/32 Eliminations match by beating Yu-Cheng Deng 6-4. He won the final set 28-26.

Atanu Das set 5: 10,9,9

Yu-Cheng Deng set 5: 10,9,7
07:32 (ist)

Hockey: India beat Argentina 3-1

India beat defending champions Argentina to seal the second spot in Pool A.
07:00 (ist)

Hockey 3rd quarter: IND 1-0 ARG

GOAL! India go ahead in the match from a penalty corner.

Varun Kumar with the goal. 
06:59 (ist)

Badminton: PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt 

Sindhu beats Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 to progress to the quarter-finals stage of women's singles. Blichfeldt saved two match points but Sindhu earned the win with another lovely drop shot.  
 
06:34 (ist)

Hockey: IND 0-0 ARG

End of the second quarter. India with the better of chances but they fail to break Argentina's defence. Argentina improved in the second quarter but didn't create many chances. They went close once but Sreejesh came up with a fine save. 
05:31 (ist)

Rowing: Men's Lightweight Double Sculls

India's Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finish fifth in Final B which means in the final rankings they will be 11th. The Final B is not a medal race and is only used for the purpose of rankings. The top three teams from semi-finals 1 and 2 qualify for Final A which is a medal race while the bottom three teams from the semis take part in Final B. Still, a brlliant effort by the Indians.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 29, 2021 - 17:18 (IST)

And that's that from Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics from us. 

Here's a quick recap on events that unfoled today as far as Indian athletes are concerned. 

Badminton: PV Sindhu secured a 21-15, 21-13 win over Mia Blichfeldt to reach the quarter-finals

Archery: Atanu Das beats third seed and London 2012 champion Oh Jin-Hyek in a shoot-off to reach the round of 16

Hockey: Indian men’s team beat Argentina 3-1 in Pool A match to qualify for quarter-finals.

Boxing: Satish Kumar downs Jamaica's Ricardo Brown to reach quarter-finals, Mary Kom bows out

Rowing: Arvind Singh and Arjun Jat Lal finish 11th in Lightweight Double Sculls.

Golf - Anirban Lahiri's performance, Diksha Dagar making it to Oly

Swimming - Sajan Prakash second in heats

Our LIVE blog will be up and running from 5 am tomorrow. Lots of action awaits us. A couple of medals may be possible as well for India. Good bye for now.

July 29, 2021 - 17:12 (IST)

Japan still leads the medal tally with 15 gold medals. It may change at the end of the day. India too far behind on the tally. 

Check out the full medals tally here. 

July 29, 2021 - 16:43 (IST)

Swimming 

With all the heats done in the 100m men's butterfly, Sajan Prakash finishes 46th overall, meaning he will not progress, since only the top 16 swimmers make it to the next round.

July 29, 2021 - 16:21 (IST)

Swimming 

India's Sajan Prakash finishes second in Heat 2 of 100m men's butterfly. He clocks 53.45 seconds. 

July 29, 2021 - 16:17 (IST)

Swimming!

Sajan Prakash in action in heat 2 of the 100m butterfly. Let's what time he clocks.

July 29, 2021 - 16:15 (IST)

She is not going. You heard it right. Mary Kom is not going.

July 29, 2021 - 16:09 (IST)

From one legend to the other!

July 29, 2021 - 16:04 (IST)

Boxing

It was such a close fight. Valencia won by 3:2 split decision but on another day, it could have been Mary. What a bout that was as both boxers were going neck and neck till the end as the scoresheet suggests. Valencia had the first round but Mary played well in the next two rounds. Hard luck for Mary but that's what sport is. She fought hard in her last bout at olympics.  

July 29, 2021 - 15:54 (IST)

Boxing

Mary Kom (in blue) vs Ingrit Valencia (in red) - Round of 16, women's fly

Loss for Mary, the Rio Bronze medallist has beaten the London bronze medallist. 
Mary's journey comes to an end.

What a match! Both these amazing boxers going neck and neck till the end. Mary Kom tired got a little at the last minute of the third round. 

July 29, 2021 - 15:50 (IST)

Boxing

Mary Kom (in blue) vs Ingrit Valencia (in red) - Round of 16, women's fly

End of Round 2

Mary Kom aggressive in this round. Also did well with quick reflexes to avoid some punches from her opponent. Fiery round this, lots of Aaah and Ooohs heard rom the two boxers throughout the three minutes. Mary impresses three judges out of five in this. Great comeback.

Preview, Day 6: India once again had a mixed bag of a day on Wednesday at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Pv Sindhu eased into the Round of 16 with an easy victory in the Round of 16 clash. Pooja Rani kickstarted her campaign with a punching victory in her debut Olympics.

Deepika Kumar has made the cut into pre-quarters in women's individual archery.

But there were some disappointments as well. Sai Praneeth, who had a miniscule chance of qualifying for quarters even before his match against Mark Caljouw had begun, looked ordinary and lost the match in straight games. His journey came to a pre-mature end at the Games. India women's hockey team too returned without success, losing their third match on the trot, this time against Great Britain.

Archers Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav could not far as well.

Day 6 has plenty of action in store, with Singhu taking on Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt early morning and then Indian men's team taking on Argentina in an important clash. A win here will take Manpreet and co an inch closer to the quarter-finals.

In boxing, Mary Kom will be playing in women's fly round of 16 clash against Ingrit Lorena Valencia. Satish Kumar too will open his boxing campaign in +91 kg category.

Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will be beginning their journey as well in Olympics on Day 6.    The eyes will be glues early morning on the women's shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Saronbat. They will be taking part in 25m pistol event on Day 6 and after what has happened with Manu in the last two events, it will be interesting to see how she goes in 25m event. Also, Rahi will be shooting for the first time in the Olympics and she is the only shooter with no baggage of bad performance in the Games on her back. So her performance will be the one to watch out for.

With how shooting contingent has performed in the ongoing Games, Indian fans will be hoping for good news on Thursday.

You can click here to check out India's Day 6 schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Updated Date: July 29, 2021 17:18:54 IST

