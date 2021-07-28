live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 5 Live Updates: Rani Rampal and Co aim to bounce back, PV Sindhu hopes to maintain winning run

Follow live updates of the events on Day 5 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 in our live blog

India women's hockey team, archer Deepika Kumari and badminton start PV Sindhu will be in action on Day 5 of Olympics. Agencies

India's Day 5 schedule at Tokyo Olympics

6:30 AM: Hockey - Women's Pool A (India vs Great Britain)

7:30 AM: Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play Stage Group J (PV Sindhu vs Ngan Yi Cheung)

7:31 AM: Archery - Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations (Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine)

8:00 AM: Rowing - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2 (Arjun Lal Jat-Arvind Singh)

8:35 AM: Sailing - Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 02 (Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar) Followed by Race 03, Race 04

12:30 PM: Archery - Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations (Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov of ROC)

2:14 PM: Archery - Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations (Deepika Kumari vs Karma of Bhutan)

2:30 PM: Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Group D (B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw of Netherlands)

2:33 PM: Boxing - Women's Middle (69-75kg) - Round of 16 (Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib of Algeria)

Hello and welcome to Day 5 coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our live blog here. 

Day 5 preview: Day 4 of the Olympics gave India more worries than positives. Indian shooting disappointed again as mixed team pairs in both pistol and rifle misfired, beginning a debate of expectations versus performance.

In badminton, men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their last group match but despite the win, they failed to qualify for the next round due to an inferior games won-lost difference.

India's table tennis start Sharath Kamal bid goodbye to another Olympics but not without a fight and boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advanced to the quarter-finals in her debut Olympic appearance, defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely-fought last-16 stage bout.

Indian men's hockey team too made a strong comeback after 1-7 drubbing in hands of Australians a couple of days back.

Day 5 comes with good number of Indian athletes in action.

Expect Indian women's hockey team to give it their all when they take on Great Britain in the third Pool match at the Games. They have failed to open their account in Tokyo and onus will be on Rani Rampal and Co to win this match. The good thing is that they are constantly improving. After going 1-5 against Netherlands in opening contest, they displayed better hockey against Germany and will hope to play even better in Wednesday's match.

Indian archers will also be in action. Tarundeep Rai will take on Oleksii Hunbin from Ukraine in Men's Individual 1/32  Elimination Match while Pravin Jadhav will take on ROC's Galsan Bazarzhapov in the same event. Deepika Kumari will be up against Karma from Bhutan in Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match in the afternoon.

In Boxing, Pooja Rani will be making her Olympics debut, as she takes on Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in Women's 75kg Round of 16 bout.

In badminton, PV Sindhu plays NY Cheung of Hong Kong in Women's Singles Group J Match while B Sai Praneeth will be up against M Caljouw (Netherlands) in Men's Singles Group D Match. Sai Praneeth is already out of contention from moving forward from his group.

There is also a sailing events where KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar are participating in Men's Skiff 49er Race 2 to 4.

Not to forget, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will be competing in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Semi-final 2 as well.

