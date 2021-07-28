live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 5 Highlights: Boxer Pooja Rani wins opening round; Deepika Kumari victorious in Round of 16 clash

Follow live updates of the events on Day 5 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 in our live blog

FP Sports July 28, 2021 04:37:49 IST
PV Sindhu won her second match at Tokyo Olympics in straight games to move to the Round of 16. AFP

15:10 (ist)

Archery

Deepika wins 6-4! Takes the decider with some cool shooting under pressure in the deciding set. 
14:57 (ist)

Boxing

Pooja Rani advances! She wins with a unanimous decision (5-0). Impressive in attack, solid in defence. 
14:22 (ist)

Deepika wins

India's Deepika Kumari has beaten Bhutan's Karma in three straights sets with a 6-0 scoreline

Final series

Deepika: 9, 10, 8 (27)

Karma: 6, 8, 10 (24)
14:02 (ist)

13:29 (ist)

Archery: Men's Individuals

Pravin Jadhav loses to Brady Ellison 6-0 in the round of 16 event. 

None of the shooters were able to hit a 10 in the third set but Jadhav's last shot for a 7 proved decisive with Ellison securing a 9 on the last attempt of the match to secure progress to next round.

Brady Ellison set 3: 8,9,9 - score 26

Pravin Jadhav set 3: 8,8,7  - score 23
12:38 (ist)

Archery: Men's Individual

India's Pravin Jadhav wins the third set and the match 6-0. ROC's Bazarzhapov started under a lot of pressure and began with an 8, failing to recover from there.
 
Jadhav now through to round of 16.
 
Pravin Jadhav set 3: 9,9,10 - score 28
Galsan Bazarzhapov set 3: 8,7,9 - score 24
 
11:47 (ist)

BREAKING: Simone Biles will not compete in the all-around event
11:31 (ist)

Medal tally update

Japan are leading the chart with 20 medals including 11 gold. USA and China are second and third respectively. India are 41 with one silver. 

Click here to check the complete table

11:13 (ist)

Still to come...

Badminton
 
2.30 pm: B Sai Praneeth will face Mark Caljouw of Netherlands in the men’s singles Group D clash. 
 
Archery
 
12.30 pm: Pravin Jadhav takes on Galsan Bazarzhapov of the Russian Olympic Committee in Men’s Individual 1/32 eliminations. Men's Individual 1/16 will take place at 1.22 pm.
 
2.14 pm: Deepika Kumari takes on Karma of Bhutan in the Women’s 1/32 eliminations. Women's Individual 1/16 will take place at 2.53 pm.
 
Boxing
 
2.33 pm: Pooja Rani takes on Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the women’s middleweight round of 16 clash.
10:59 (ist)

Sailing: Men's Skiff 49er 

Indian pair of Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar finish last at 19th place in Race 4. They are currently ranked 18th overall. In total, 12 races will take place and the top 10 teams at the end will qualify for the medal race. The next two races will take place tomorrow.
08:34 (ist)

Archery Men's Individual

In the shoot off, Tarundeep Rai is beaten. He posted 9, going first, with Israel's Itay Shanny getting a 10. End of the road for Tarundeep who plans on retiring after the Olympics
08:24 (ist)

Badminton: Sindhu beats Cheung NY to reach round of 16

Cheung NY had a one-point lead at the break in the second game but Sindhu did well to come from behind to win the game and the match. 

Sindhu beats Cheung 21-9, 21-16.

 
08:08 (ist)

Hockey: India lose 1-4 to Great Britain

It's over! India lose their third match of this Olympics. They were very slow to start and paid the price as GB took two goals lead. India then bounced back to score one and showed some good hockey before conceding another one that blew away their confidence. Hannah Martin has been the player of the match for scoring those beautiful open play goals.
08:08 (ist)

Rowing

In men's double sculls semi-final, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finish bottom of six teams. They post time of 6:24.41 to finish 19.08 seconds behind the Irish team. They will not be competing in the medal round but will go to Final B for the classification
04:37 (ist)

India's Day 5 schedule at Tokyo Olympics

6:30 AM: Hockey - Women's Pool A (India vs Great Britain)

7:30 AM: Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play Stage Group J (PV Sindhu vs Ngan Yi Cheung)

7:31 AM: Archery - Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations (Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine)

8:00 AM: Rowing - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2 (Arjun Lal Jat-Arvind Singh)

8:35 AM: Sailing - Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 02 (Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar) Followed by Race 03, Race 04

12:30 PM: Archery - Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations (Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov of ROC)

2:14 PM: Archery - Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations (Deepika Kumari vs Karma of Bhutan)

2:30 PM: Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Group D (B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw of Netherlands)

2:33 PM: Boxing - Women's Middle (69-75kg) - Round of 16 (Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib of Algeria)

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 28, 2021 - 15:42 (IST)

So that's that from day 5 of the Olympics as far as Indian athletes are concerned. 

Here's a quick recap of what we saw:

Badminton: PV Sindhu played an easy match, winning in straight games against Hong Kong's NY Chueng, she will face Mia Blichfeldt in Round of 16. 

Sai Praneeth, who was already eliminated, lost in his final match to Netherlands Mark Caljouw. It was a straight games defeat for Praneeth.

Archery: Deepika Kumari has won her Round 16 and has moved to the quarters which will be played tomorrow. Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav bowed out in the Round of 32.

Boxing: Pooja Rani through to the quarterfinal. She won the bout against Ichrak Chaib of Algeria with a unanimous decision (5-0). 


Hockey: Indian women's team lost their third match on the trot, they went down 4-1 against Great Britain.

Rowing: Pair of Arvind Singh and Arjun Jat Lal finished sixth in semi-final B and failed to qualify for finals.

Our LIVE blog will be up and running from 5 am IST tomorrow. See you then. Goodbye for now.

July 28, 2021 - 15:34 (IST)

The heat is on at Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Daniil Medvedev has taken exception to a question from a reporter who asked if “Russian athletes are carrying a stigma of cheaters in this Games.”

The second-seeded Russian Olympic Committee player responded that for “the first time in my life, I’m not going to answer a question and you should be embarrassed of yourself.”

Medvedev then nodded to a Tokyo 2020 staff member to say, “I think you should (ban) him from the Olympic Games or the tennis tournament. I don’t want to see him again on my interview.”

- Via AP

July 28, 2021 - 15:26 (IST)

Tennis

Novak Djokovic’s Golden Slam bid is alive and well. The top-ranked Serb beat training partner Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Games. Djokovic is attempting to become the first man to achieve a Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year. He has already won the Australian and French Opens plus Wimbledon this year. So now he needs the Tokyo Games title and the US Open trophy to complete the unique collection.

-Via AP

July 28, 2021 - 15:12 (IST)

Badminton

And that's that, Sai Praneeth loses his second match in Tokyo in straight games. Mark Caljouw beats him 21-14, 21-14 to move into next round. Praneeth was ousted even before this match had started but he goes without winning a single game in Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian shuttler showed some fight, taking 6-0 lead at one stage in Game 2 but from thereon, he failed to continue the good run. It's the end of his campaign. 

July 28, 2021 - 15:11 (IST)

Archery 

India's Deepika Kumari beats USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez 6-4 in 1/16 Eliminations round. 

She won the fifth set 26-25.

Set 5:

Deepika Kumari: 9,9,8
Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez: 8,8,9

July 28, 2021 - 15:10 (IST)

Archery

Deepika wins 6-4! Takes the decider with some cool shooting under pressure in the deciding set. 

July 28, 2021 - 15:08 (IST)

Archery

Scores level!

Jennifer takes the set. Decider coming up. 

Deepika: 9,6,9 (24)

Jennifer: 9,8,8 (25)

July 28, 2021 - 15:08 (IST)

Archery 

Set 4:

Deepika Kumari: 9,6,9
Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez: 9,8,8

Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez wins the fourth set 25-24. Both archers have won two sets each. 

July 28, 2021 - 15:07 (IST)

Badminton

Caljouw now racing away with Game 2 as well and looks like a straight games defeat is on the cards here untill unless Sai can bounce back again. Score is 17-13.

July 28, 2021 - 15:05 (IST)

Archery 

Set 3:

Deepika Kumari: 10,9,8
Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez: 8,10,7

Deepika Kumari wins the third set 27-25 to take -2 lead.

Day 5 preview: Day 4 of the Olympics gave India more worries than positives. Indian shooting disappointed again as mixed team pairs in both pistol and rifle misfired, beginning a debate of expectations versus performance.

In badminton, men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their last group match but despite the win, they failed to qualify for the next round due to an inferior games won-lost difference.

India's table tennis start Sharath Kamal bid goodbye to another Olympics but not without a fight and boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advanced to the quarter-finals in her debut Olympic appearance, defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely-fought last-16 stage bout.

Indian men's hockey team too made a strong comeback after 1-7 drubbing in hands of Australians a couple of days back.

Day 5 comes with good number of Indian athletes in action.

Expect Indian women's hockey team to give it their all when they take on Great Britain in the third Pool match at the Games. They have failed to open their account in Tokyo and onus will be on Rani Rampal and Co to win this match. The good thing is that they are constantly improving. After going 1-5 against Netherlands in opening contest, they displayed better hockey against Germany and will hope to play even better in Wednesday's match.

Indian archers will also be in action. Tarundeep Rai will take on Oleksii Hunbin from Ukraine in Men's Individual 1/32  Elimination Match while Pravin Jadhav will take on ROC's Galsan Bazarzhapov in the same event. Deepika Kumari will be up against Karma from Bhutan in Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match in the afternoon.

In Boxing, Pooja Rani will be making her Olympics debut, as she takes on Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in Women's 75kg Round of 16 bout.

In badminton, PV Sindhu plays NY Cheung of Hong Kong in Women's Singles Group J Match while B Sai Praneeth will be up against M Caljouw (Netherlands) in Men's Singles Group D Match. Sai Praneeth is already out of contention from moving forward from his group.

There is also a sailing events where KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar are participating in Men's Skiff 49er Race 2 to 4.

Not to forget, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will be competing in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Semi-final 2 as well.

Follow full Olympics coverage here

