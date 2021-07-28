So that's that from day 5 of the Olympics as far as Indian athletes are concerned.

Here's a quick recap of what we saw:

Badminton: PV Sindhu played an easy match, winning in straight games against Hong Kong's NY Chueng, she will face Mia Blichfeldt in Round of 16.

Sai Praneeth, who was already eliminated, lost in his final match to Netherlands Mark Caljouw. It was a straight games defeat for Praneeth.

Archery: Deepika Kumari has won her Round 16 and has moved to the quarters which will be played tomorrow. Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav bowed out in the Round of 32.

Boxing: Pooja Rani through to the quarterfinal. She won the bout against Ichrak Chaib of Algeria with a unanimous decision (5-0).



Hockey: Indian women's team lost their third match on the trot, they went down 4-1 against Great Britain.

Rowing: Pair of Arvind Singh and Arjun Jat Lal finished sixth in semi-final B and failed to qualify for finals.

