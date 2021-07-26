Follow live updates of the events on Day 3 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our live blog

Bhavani is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics

India's Bhavani Devi will be in action soon. She will be taking on Ben Azizi Nadia of Tunisia in Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64.

She is now through to round of 32.

India's Bhavani Devi wins her women’s sabre individual, table of 64 match in a dominating fashion with a scoreline of 15-3.

Indian men's team of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai take on Kazakhstan. The event is underway.

India win the first set and two points. Jadhav and Atanu hit a 10 towards the end to help India edge Kazakhstan in first set.

The second set and two more points go to India. Kazakhstan started with 8-8-8 while India began with 10-9-9. Kazakhstan improved with 9-9-9 in the last three attempts but 8-7-9 from India was enough to secure the set.

A strong start by Kazakhstan in the third set. They go 10-10-9 in the first three attempts. India reply with 10-9-9. Kazakhstan then record 9-10-9 to get a total of 57/60. India reply with 8-10-10 for a total of 56/60. Kazakhstan take the third set and two points.

India win the round of 16 event with a 6-2 win over Kazakhstan. The opponents started strongly in fourth and last set with 9-9-10 while India replied with 10-8-9. Kazakhstan then went 7-9-10. Tarundeep got an 8 after that. Indian needed a 10 and 9 and they got two 10s.

Sharath Kamal will take on Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in the second round of men's singles. The Indian got a bye in the first round.

On her route to the Olympics, she ran headfirst into history, was impeded by geography and economics, and hindered in some sense by anatomy, wrote Amit Kamath in his long-form piece on the athlete.

Bhavani Devi made history today by becoming the first Indian fencer to compete at Olympics!

Not a good start for the Indian as he loses the first game 2-11. The Portugal paddler was quick off the blocks and gave Sharath no time to react.

Comeback for India! After losing the first game 2-11, Sharath bounces back to win the second 11-8. Still, some credit must go to Apolonia. The Indian was leading 7-2, but Apolonia did well to make it close before losing out.

India lead 2-1 as Sharath wins third game 11-5. A more comprehensive win this and the body language from Sharath is also appearing more confident now. There were some lovely smashes by the Indians in the game.

Day 3 preview: Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 turned out to be a disappointing day for India.

Barring a few good performances in table tennis, badminton and boxing, where Manika Batra, PV Sindhu and Mary Kom registered wins, Indians were outclassed everywhere.

In shooting, it was another bad day as Manu Bhaker ran out of luck in 10m air pistol event and others were just below average in their qualifications.

The two Indian competitors in the Men’s 10M Air Rifle, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar also could not make much headway, finishing 26th and 32nd in qualifying respectively. Deepak shot a score of 624.7 while Divyansh was further back with 622.8. Both had a weak first series if 10-shots where they scored 102.9 and 102.7 respectively and never recovered.

Other big jolts were Sathiyan Gnanasekaran failing to win his first round clash in TT and Indian hockey team getting a 7-1 drubbing in hands of Australians.

Good news in badminton as PV Sindhu too eased into the second round.

In tennis, Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina pair was beaten in the opening round.

Gymnast Pranati Nayak failed to make the cut in qualifications.

Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh however qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics.

There is a lot to look out for on Day 3 of the Olympics with India's first ever fencer at Olympics CA Bhavani Devi opening her campaign at 5.30 am IST. Followed by men's team qualification in archery. There is a women's hockey match as well in the evening where India take on Germany.

Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee too will play her group matches in women's singles and Sharath Kamal will be action in men's singles.

The men's badminton doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be playing in their round 2 clash.

With inputs from NRAI