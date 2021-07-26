live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Highlights: Germany beat India 2-0 in women's hockey; Manika Batra suffers defeat

Follow live updates of the events on Day 3 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our live blog

FP Sports July 26, 2021 04:56:33 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Highlights: Germany beat India 2-0 in women's hockey; Manika Batra suffers defeat

Bhavani Devi, Manika Batra and Indian women's hockey team.

Highlights

13:44 (ist)

Sailing: Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 4

Nethra Kumanan slips to 28th position in the overall standings after finishing 40th in Race 4. Six more races to go for her. The top 10, in the end, will take part in the medal race. 
13:33 (ist)

Table Tennis: Manika Batra crashes out of Olympics

Austria's Polcanova defeats India's Batra in straight games 11-8, 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 to reach the fourth round. Batra's Olympic campaign comes to an end. 

Polcanova just never allowed Batra to settle in the game. The Austrian attacked her opponent's service with powerful smashes and made full use of the angles to win the match. Batra triumphed in the last match by playing long rallies and forcing her opponent into making mistakes but wasn't able to build rallies today.

Stats from the match:
11:54 (ist)

Tennis: Men's Singles

Sumit Nagal loses to Daniil Medvedev in men's singles second round. The Russian wins 6-2, 6-1. 

Nagal was broken in the first game of the second set and while he showed some nice netplay to win a few points it was never going to be enough. The service game was too weak for Nagal.

Second set stats:
10:59 (ist)

Shooting: Men's Skeet Qualification

India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Singh fail to qualify for the final.

They finish 18 and 25 respectively with scores of 120/125 and 117/125.

Top 6 qualify for the final. 
10:31 (ist)

Archery, Men's Team Quarter-finals: India lose to South Korea

South Korea are through to semi-finals after beating India 6-0. 

Atanu starts with a 9 in set 3. Jadhav follows it up with another 9. But Tarundeep only manages 8 as India score 26 from the first three shots. Korea go 8-10-10 to score 28 from the first three shots. 
 
On the second attempt, Tarundeep gets a 9. Jadhav hits 10 and Atanu adds 9 to take the team total to 54. Korea start with 9 and finish with 10 and 9 to score 56 and win the quarter-finals. 
 
10:31 (ist)

Badminton Men's Doubles

Gideon/Sukamuljo get the job done in convincing manner. They beat Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 21-13, 21-12 in 32 minutes. The Indian shuttlers have played two, won one and now lost one in Group A
09:01 (ist)

Table Tennis: Sutirtha loses in singles

A comprehensive 4-0 win for Fu YU. India's Sutirtha Mukherjee made an incredible comeback in the first round to win but we didn't get to see any such fight today. 
07:51 (ist)

Fencing: Bhavani goes down fighting in round of 32

Manon Brunet of France secures a 15-7 win over India's Bhavani Devi. 

Brunet is fourth seed while Bhavani is seeded 29. It was never going to be an easy match for Bhavani but the Indian has made us all proud. At one stage she was trailing 2-11 but then made it 6-11 and took it to 7-14 before losing. 
07:24 (ist)

Table Tennis: India beat Portugal 4-2

Sharath clinches the match by winning Game 6 11-9. Just like the previous games, it was a closely fought Game 6 with Apolonia fighting hard but Sharath kept his calm and secured the vital win.

The Indian is through to round 3 where he will face current world and Olympic champion Ma Long of China. 
06:23 (ist)

Archery: Men’s team event round of 16

India win the round of 16 event with a 6-2 win over Kazakhstan. The opponents started strongly in fourth and last set with 9-9-10 while India replied with 10-8-9. Kazakhstan then went 7-9-10. Tarundeep got an 8 after that. Indian needed a 10 and 9 and they got two 10s. 
05:42 (ist)

Fencing: Bhavani Devi v Ben Azizi

India's Bhavani Devi wins her women’s sabre individual, table of 64 match in a dominating fashion with a scoreline of 15-3. 

She is now through to round of 32. 
05:32 (ist)

Fencing: Bhavani Devi makes history

India's Bhavani Devi will be in action soon. She will be taking on Ben Azizi Nadia of Tunisia in Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64.

Bhavani is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 26, 2021 - 19:31 (IST)

That's that from Day 3 coverage on our blog as well.

Some silver linings for India but overall another ordinary day for Indian athletes. 

The good things first - CA Bhavani Devi winning the Round of 64 is a huge boost for Indian fencing. This was the first time any Indian fencer was participating in the sport at Olympics, and that itself is a victory of sorts. She has definitely inspired a country of billions. 

In table tennis, India's veteran player Sharath Kamal crossed another hurdle to enter Round 3. 

And that's that as far as goods are concerned. 

We saw losses in tennis with Sumit Nagal going down against Daniil Medvedev. That was always on the cards but Nagal lost in straight sets. Was an easy one for Medvedev.

Another loss in boxing with ouster of Ashish Kumar in 75kg bout. Satwik-Chirag pair lost in badminton. Mairaj and Angad failed to make the cut into semis in skeet shooting. Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee losing their group matches and making the exit. 

But another day awaits Indians on Day 4.

Our blog will be up and running on Day 4 as well at sharp 5 am IST. Don't forget to log in for all latest updates from Tokyo. 

Tomorrow the day will start with India men's hockey playing in their third group match against Spain at 5.30 am IST and then there are shooting competitions as well. 

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain opens her campaign tomorrow against Germany's Nadine Apetz in Round of 16 clash.

So do tune in tomorrow. Goodbye for now. 

July 26, 2021 - 19:18 (IST)

A huge medal contender wrestler Vinesh Phogat is taking the flight to Tokyo finally!

July 26, 2021 - 19:12 (IST)

Hockey

End of match!

IND 0- 2 GER

India women lose their second consecutive group match, go down 0-2 against clinical Germans. 

India had the opportunities but they could not conver them into goals.

Schroder and Lorenz scorers for Germany. 

July 26, 2021 - 19:00 (IST)

Hockey!

India 0:2 Germany in Q4

Sharmila Devi is off the turf after getting a yellow card. Navneet replaces her. That's no good news for India, she was playing well and India have less than seven minutes to make a match out of it.

July 26, 2021 - 18:57 (IST)


Hockey!

India 0:2 Germany in Q4

Germany waste a PC, their third. But Lorenz fails to hit it in the right direction, goes too left of Indian goal-keeper Savita.

July 26, 2021 - 18:53 (IST)

Hockey!

India 0:2 Germany after end of Q3

India spoiled two clear chances. First failed to conver the PC and then Gurjit missed to convert the penalty stroke. Strong game from Germans so far. They have looked the better team so far. Now India need to score at least two goals without conceding any for a draw.  

July 26, 2021 - 18:42 (IST)

Hockey!

India 0:2 Germany in Q3

GOALLLL!

And Germany go 2-0 up against India. An exciting last five minutes or so with India's Gurjit missing penalty stroke and Germans then scoring a field goal. Anne Katarina Schroder with the second goal.

July 26, 2021 - 18:39 (IST)


Hockey!

India 0:1 Germany in Q3

No goal for India yet as Gurjit misses penalty stroke. German goal-keeper is ecstatic after making the save.

July 26, 2021 - 18:37 (IST)


Hockey!

India 0:1 Germany in Q3

PC for India but Rani Rampal fails to convert it. She asks for a video review as she feels the ball hit Altenburg and she is right as pentalty hit is given to India. Germans don't like it one bit.   

July 26, 2021 - 18:36 (IST)

Hockey!

India 0:1 Germany in Q3

Alright the third quarter begins and India need to step up in the second half of the game. More circle penetrations is the need of the hour. 

Load More

Day 3 preview: Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 turned out to be a disappointing day for India.

Barring a few good performances in table tennis, badminton and boxing, where Manika Batra, PV Sindhu and Mary Kom registered wins, Indians were outclassed everywhere.

In shooting, it was another bad day as Manu Bhaker ran out of luck in 10m air pistol event and others were just below average in their qualifications.

The two Indian competitors in the Men’s 10M Air Rifle, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar also could not make much headway, finishing 26th and 32nd in qualifying respectively. Deepak shot a score of 624.7 while Divyansh was further back with 622.8. Both had a weak first series if 10-shots where they scored 102.9 and 102.7 respectively and never recovered.

Other big jolts were Sathiyan Gnanasekaran failing to win his first round clash in TT and Indian hockey team getting a 7-1 drubbing in hands of Australians.

Good news in badminton as PV Sindhu too eased into the second round.

In tennis, Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina pair was beaten in the opening round.

Gymnast Pranati Nayak failed to make the cut in qualifications.

Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh however qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics.

There is a lot to look out for on Day 3 of the Olympics with India's first ever fencer at Olympics CA Bhavani Devi opening her campaign at 5.30 am IST. Followed by men's team qualification in archery. There is a women's hockey match as well in the evening where India take on Germany.

Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee too will play her group matches in women's singles and Sharath Kamal will be action in men's singles.

The men's badminton doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be playing in their round 2 clash.

You can click here to check out India's Day 3 schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

With inputs from NRAI

Updated Date: July 26, 2021 19:33:02 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Day after silver medal, Indians left searching for silver linings among debacles
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Day after silver medal, Indians left searching for silver linings among debacles

While Manu’s elimination could be explained away as an equipment error, the rest of the big-name defeats led coaches to look for silver linings amid the typhoon.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: From Bhavani Devi to archery team, Indian athletes begin training at Games village
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: From Bhavani Devi to archery team, Indian athletes begin training at Games village

Here are some pictures of Indian athletes training at the Olympics Village in Tokyo

Tokyo Olympics 2020: First batch of Indian contingent reaches Japanese capital after rousing send-off
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: First batch of Indian contingent reaches Japanese capital after rousing send-off

On Saturday night, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur gave a formal send-off to the contingent at the Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi amid loud cheers, claps and plenty of good wishes.