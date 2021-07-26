That's that from Day 3 coverage on our blog as well.

Some silver linings for India but overall another ordinary day for Indian athletes.

The good things first - CA Bhavani Devi winning the Round of 64 is a huge boost for Indian fencing. This was the first time any Indian fencer was participating in the sport at Olympics, and that itself is a victory of sorts. She has definitely inspired a country of billions.

In table tennis, India's veteran player Sharath Kamal crossed another hurdle to enter Round 3.

And that's that as far as goods are concerned.

We saw losses in tennis with Sumit Nagal going down against Daniil Medvedev. That was always on the cards but Nagal lost in straight sets. Was an easy one for Medvedev.

Another loss in boxing with ouster of Ashish Kumar in 75kg bout. Satwik-Chirag pair lost in badminton. Mairaj and Angad failed to make the cut into semis in skeet shooting. Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee losing their group matches and making the exit.

But another day awaits Indians on Day 4.

Tomorrow the day will start with India men's hockey playing in their third group match against Spain at 5.30 am IST and then there are shooting competitions as well.

Tomorrow the day will start with India men's hockey playing in their third group match against Spain at 5.30 am IST and then there are shooting competitions as well.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain opens her campaign tomorrow against Germany's Nadine Apetz in Round of 16 clash.

So do tune in tomorrow. Goodbye for now.