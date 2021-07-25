live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Highlights: India men's hockey team defeated by Australia; Manish Kaushik eliminated

Follow live updates on the events of the second day of competitions in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on our live blog

FP Sports July 25, 2021 04:59:40 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Highlights: India men's hockey team defeated by Australia; Manish Kaushik eliminated

PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker and the India men's hockey team will be action on Day 2 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Highlights

13:44 (ist)

Boxing: Women's Fly (48-51 Kg)

Mary Kom wins! 

She made full use of her experience, beating Garcia's punches excellently and then landing a few of her own to secure 4-1 win. 

The Indian boxer is now through to round of 16. 
13:26 (ist)

Table Tennis: Women's Singles Round 2

Manika beats Pesotska 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, -11, 11-5, 11-7 to reach the third round! 

The Indian wins the deciding game 7 11-7. She first raced to a 5-2 lead, then made it 9-3 before losing two points. Then added one more to her tally to earn five match points. Pesotska saved two match points but eventually succumbed. 
12:15 (ist)

Skateboarding: Gold for Japan

Japanese world champion Yuto Horigome held his nerve to be crowned skateboarding's first Olympic gold medallist after winning a tense street competition in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old, who grew up just a stone's throw from the Olympic venue, landed three huge tricks in a row to eclipse American favourite Nyjah Huston, who imploded to finish seventh.

In searing heat at Ariake Urban Sports Centre, Horigome finished with scores of 9.35, 9.50 and 9.30 for a total of 37.18, with Brazil's Kelvin Hoefler second and US skater Jagger Eaton third.
12:02 (ist)

Sailing: Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 2

India's Nethra Kumanan finishes 16th in the second race. In Race 1 she was 33. Overall, she is in the 27th position with 49 points. The top 10 at the end of 10 races will take part in the medal race. 

The next two races will take place tomorrow. 
11:49 (ist)

Artistic gymnast Pranati Nayak fails to qualify for All-Round finals

India's lone gymnast at Tokyo Olympics, Pranati Nayak failed to qualify for the All-Round finals of the Artistic Gymnastics competition.

The 26-year-old recorded a total score of 42.565 over the four categories — floor exercise, vault, uneven bars and balance beam — at the Ariake Gymnastic centre.

She is now ranked at 29th overall at the end of subdivision 2.

There are a total of five subdivisions, from which the top 24 gymnasts (best score across all four apparatus) qualify to the All-Around final, which will be held on 29 July.

The top eight gymnasts in each event qualify for the respective individual event finals to be held from 1 to 3 August.

However, Nayak finished at the bottom half in all the events.
11:38 (ist)

Upset alert! 

Table Tennis: Men’s Singles Round 2

World No 95 Lam Siu Hang makes a terrific comeback to beat world No 26 G Sathiyan. He wins the final game 11-6 to win the match 4-3. Lam was 3-1 down at one stage but won the last three games. Sathiyan is out of men's singles after losing 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 10-12, 6-11.
10:50 (ist)

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification

Deepak Kumar and Diyansh Singh Panwar fail to reach the final. They finish at 26 and 32 respectively out of 47 shooters. China's Yang Haoran tops the qualification with a total of 632.7, a new Olympic qualifying record. In fact, four shooters broke the previous qualifying record that was held by Niccolo Campriani (630.2). Deepak scored 624.7 and Divyansh managed 622.8.
09:19 (ist)

Tennis: Women's Doubles First Round

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina exit women's double from the first round after losing 6-0 6-7 10-8 to Ukraine's Kichenok sisters. The Indian pair won the first set 6-0 and led the second 5-3 at one stage. 
08:13 (ist)

Update on Manu Bhaker's equipment problem

Coach Ronak Pandit to journalists in Tokyo: "Manu's gun malfunctioned. The lever inside her pistol broke, which means she couldn't open the barrel and load pellets. This usually never happens in 10m air pistol guns, although malfunctions and jamming of weapons are fairly common in 25m. I'll put this to wear and tear. The lever is an internal part of the pistol, so there's no way to gauge from the outside what's wrong with it. The chances of happening this are 0.1 percent, as good as 0. The lever of the pistol that I have been using since 1999 is still completely fine, but Manu's broke in 4 years. Since it is an internal part, you have to open the pistol and replace it. She had to open the spare gun, take out the part and replace it with the gun she was using."
07:40 (ist)

Badminton: Women's singles

Sindhu wins! Kesnia got better as the match progressed but that was not good enough as Sindhu clinches a 21-7, 21-10 win in her first Group J match. A lot of deception and soft touches from the Indian today. In total the match lasted for 28 minutes.
06:58 (ist)

Rowing: Repechage 2 

India's Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat finish third in repechage 2 of Lightweight Men's Double Sculls with timing of 6:51.36 to qualify for the semi-finals. 
06:46 (ist)

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification

Heartbreak for India. Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh fail to qualify for the finals. They finish 12th and 13th respectively in the qualifications with scores of 575/600 and 574/600. 
05:33 (ist)

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification

The 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification is underway. India's Manu Bhaker and Yashashwini Deswal are vying to make it to the final. 

Stay tuned for live updates.
05:16 (ist)

Big day coming up for India! 

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will be in action in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event at 5.30 AM, hoping to win a medal. Also, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will be taking part in Men's 10m Air Rifle Final.

World badminton champion PV Sindhu will start her campaign today, so will MC Mary Kom and G Sathiyan.

The Indian men's hockey team will face Australia. Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will also be in action in the women's doubles campaign.

Click here for the complete schedule. 

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 25, 2021 - 16:58 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage on Day 2 of the Olympics. A disappointing day for India overall. Barring few good performances in Table Tennis, badminton and boxing, where Manika Batra, PV Sindhu  and Mary Kom registered wins, Indians were outclasses everywhere. 

In Shooting, another bad day as Manu Bhaker ran out of luck in 10m air pistol and others were just below average in their qualifications. 

Other big jolts were Sathiyan Gnanasekaran failing to win his first round clash in TT and Indian hockey team getting a 7-1 drubbing in hands of Australians.

Good news in badminton as PV Sindhu too eased into the second round. 

In Tennis, Sania/Raina pair was beaten in the opening round.

Gymnast Pranati Nayak failed to make the cut in qualifications.

Rowers however Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tomorrow, our blog will be up again by 5 am IST. See you tomorrow. Good bye for now.

July 25, 2021 - 16:57 (IST)

Swimming

Srihari Natraj fails to qualify for semis in men's 100m backstroke as he finishes 27th among the 41 swimmers in heats. He finished with timing of 54.31 seconds, and is behind by 2.16 seconds from the leader ROC's Kiliment Kolesnikov. 

July 25, 2021 - 16:38 (IST)

Swimming: Srihari Natraj clocks 54.14 in Heat 3 of the men's 100m backstroke. Germany's Marek Ulrich finishes first among the eight swimmers in the heat, Natraj 0.57 seconds behind him. Top 16 swimmers will progress to the semis.

 
July 25, 2021 - 16:34 (IST)

Hockey - Men's Pool A

IND 1 - 7 AUS | Q4

And that's that for this match, Australia were dominant from start to finish, and they more than deserve to win by this scoreline. India, on the other hand, will be feeling dejected right now, but there is a lot they can learn from this defeat. It's not all over for them, not at the moment at least.

July 25, 2021 - 16:27 (IST)

Sathiyan shows his disappointment in not going over the line in first match in his debut Olympics

July 25, 2021 - 16:24 (IST)

Hockey - Men's Pool A

IND 1 - 7 AUS | Q4

Excellent work from Tim Brand to score. The Australian rounds a charging PR Sreejesh, and from a quite difficult angle, manages to send a canon of a shot into the gaping net. 

July 25, 2021 - 16:11 (IST)

Swimming

Update on India's Maana Patel: She finishes 39th out of the 43 swimmers in women's 100m backstroke, fails to qualify for the semi-finals. She had finished with timing of 1:05.20, 7.32 seconds behind the leader Australia's Kaylee McKeown.

July 25, 2021 - 16:10 (IST)

Hockey - Men's Pool A

IND 1 - 6 AUS | Q3

Blake Govers is bowled over by Birendra Lakra, and Australia have another penalty corner. It's blocked by Manpreet, another PC now. And Australia score again, a shot from Govers goes through despite an attempted Sreejesh save.

July 25, 2021 - 16:07 (IST)

Hockey - Men's Pool A

IND 1 - 5 AUS | Q3

Alright then, penalty corner for India after a lengthy bit of deliberation. It's a smart idea, but Mandeep is unable to deflect it into the net. Australia are then awarded a penalty stroke. Govers steps forward and scores. 

July 25, 2021 - 16:04 (IST)

Up next in Swimming: India's Srihari Natraj will take part in Men's 100m backstroke at 4.30 pm IST.

Day 2 preview: After a successful opening day that saw Mirabai Chanu open the nation's account on the very first day of the Games and Sumit Nagal end a 15-year wait, Indian athletes will hope to add more medals to their tally on the second day of the mega event that finally got underway after getting postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the key Indian names in action on Sunday is PV Sindhu, who lost to Carolina Marin in the 2016 women's singles final to win silver — one of the two medals India won in that event. Sindhu, who has since won World Championships gold among her many achievements, will be up against Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova.

Also in action for the first time in Tokyo 2020 will be 2012 London bronze medallist MC Mary Kom, who will be up against Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia.

Additionally, the ten-time Olympic medallists India, who will be hoping to end their four-decade wait for an 11th medal, will be up against Australia in their second men's Pool A game. They had collected their first points on Saturday with a narrow 3-2 win over New Zealand.

In table tennis, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will be in action for the first time in his debut Games when he takes on Hong Kong's Siu Hang Lam. Manika Batra, who got off to a winning start on Saturday, faces Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska.

Earlier on the opening day, weightlifting hero Chanu Saikhom Mirabai said her silver medal at Tokyo 2020 had been five years in the making since she missed out on an Olympic medal in Rio.

Mirabai, 26, finished second behind gold medallist Hou Zhihui of China in the 49kg women's wrestling on day one of the Olympic weightlifting competition.

Mirabai, the 2017 world champion at 48kg, had failed to finish in the 2016 Olympics after recording no clean lifts in three clean and jerk attempts.

But she came back strong to aggregate 202kg in Tokyo and become a national hero at becoming India's first weightlifting silver medallist, after Karanam Malleswari's bronze in the women's 69kg at Sydney 2000.

India, the second-most populous country in the world with 1.3 billion people, won just two medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. But pundits and IOA president Narinder Batra have predicted the country's medal count in Tokyo could reach double digits.

Updated Date: July 25, 2021 17:02:30 IST

