The Indian men's hockey team will face Australia. Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will also be in action in the women's doubles campaign.

World badminton champion PV Sindhu will start her campaign today, so will MC Mary Kom and G Sathiyan.

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will be in action in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event at 5.30 AM, hoping to win a medal. Also, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will be taking part in Men's 10m Air Rifle Final.

The 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification is underway. India's Manu Bhaker and Yashashwini Deswal are vying to make it to the final.

Heartbreak for India. Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh fail to qualify for the finals. They finish 12th and 13th respectively in the qualifications with scores of 575/600 and 574/600.

India's Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat finish third in repechage 2 of Lightweight Men's Double Sculls with timing of 6:51.36 to qualify for the semi-finals.

Sindhu wins! Kesnia got better as the match progressed but that was not good enough as Sindhu clinches a 21-7, 21-10 win in her first Group J match. A lot of deception and soft touches from the Indian today. In total the match lasted for 28 minutes.

Coach Ronak Pandit to journalists in Tokyo: "Manu's gun malfunctioned. The lever inside her pistol broke, which means she couldn't open the barrel and load pellets. This usually never happens in 10m air pistol guns, although malfunctions and jamming of weapons are fairly common in 25m. I'll put this to wear and tear. The lever is an internal part of the pistol, so there's no way to gauge from the outside what's wrong with it. The chances of happening this are 0.1 percent, as good as 0. The lever of the pistol that I have been using since 1999 is still completely fine, but Manu's broke in 4 years. Since it is an internal part, you have to open the pistol and replace it. She had to open the spare gun, take out the part and replace it with the gun she was using."

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina exit women's double from the first round after losing 6-0 6-7 10-8 to Ukraine's Kichenok sisters. The Indian pair won the first set 6-0 and led the second 5-3 at one stage.

Deepak Kumar and Diyansh Singh Panwar fail to reach the final. They finish at 26 and 32 respectively out of 47 shooters. China's Yang Haoran tops the qualification with a total of 632.7, a new Olympic qualifying record. In fact, four shooters broke the previous qualifying record that was held by Niccolo Campriani (630.2). Deepak scored 624.7 and Divyansh managed 622.8.

World No 95 Lam Siu Hang makes a terrific comeback to beat world No 26 G Sathiyan. He wins the final game 11-6 to win the match 4-3. Lam was 3-1 down at one stage but won the last three games. Sathiyan is out of men's singles after losing 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 10-12, 6-11.

However, Nayak finished at the bottom half in all the events.

The top eight gymnasts in each event qualify for the respective individual event finals to be held from 1 to 3 August.

There are a total of five subdivisions, from which the top 24 gymnasts (best score across all four apparatus) qualify to the All-Around final, which will be held on 29 July.

She is now ranked at 29th overall at the end of subdivision 2.

The 26-year-old recorded a total score of 42.565 over the four categories — floor exercise, vault, uneven bars and balance beam — at the Ariake Gymnastic centre.

India's lone gymnast at Tokyo Olympics, Pranati Nayak failed to qualify for the All-Round finals of the Artistic Gymnastics competition.

India's Nethra Kumanan finishes 16th in the second race. In Race 1 she was 33. Overall, she is in the 27th position with 49 points. The top 10 at the end of 10 races will take part in the medal race.

In searing heat at Ariake Urban Sports Centre, Horigome finished with scores of 9.35, 9.50 and 9.30 for a total of 37.18, with Brazil's Kelvin Hoefler second and US skater Jagger Eaton third.

The 22-year-old, who grew up just a stone's throw from the Olympic venue, landed three huge tricks in a row to eclipse American favourite Nyjah Huston, who imploded to finish seventh.

Japanese world champion Yuto Horigome held his nerve to be crowned skateboarding's first Olympic gold medallist after winning a tense street competition in Tokyo.

The Indian wins the deciding game 7 11-7. She first raced to a 5-2 lead, then made it 9-3 before losing two points. Then added one more to her tally to earn five match points. Pesotska saved two match points but eventually succumbed.

The Indian boxer is now through to round of 16.

She made full use of her experience, beating Garcia's punches excellently and then landing a few of her own to secure 4-1 win.

Up next in Swimming: India's Srihari Natraj will take part in Men's 100m backstroke at 4.30 pm IST.

Alright then, penalty corner for India after a lengthy bit of deliberation. It's a smart idea, but Mandeep is unable to deflect it into the net. Australia are then awarded a penalty stroke. Govers steps forward and scores.

Blake Govers is bowled over by Birendra Lakra, and Australia have another penalty corner. It's blocked by Manpreet, another PC now. And Australia score again, a shot from Govers goes through despite an attempted Sreejesh save.

Update on India's Maana Patel: She finishes 39th out of the 43 swimmers in women's 100m backstroke, fails to qualify for the semi-finals. She had finished with timing of 1:05.20, 7.32 seconds behind the leader Australia's Kaylee McKeown.

Excellent work from Tim Brand to score. The Australian rounds a charging PR Sreejesh, and from a quite difficult angle, manages to send a canon of a shot into the gaping net.

Sathiyan shows his disappointment in not going over the line in first match in his debut Olympics

And that's that for this match, Australia were dominant from start to finish, and they more than deserve to win by this scoreline. India, on the other hand, will be feeling dejected right now, but there is a lot they can learn from this defeat. It's not all over for them, not at the moment at least.

Swimming: Srihari Natraj clocks 54.14 in Heat 3 of the men's 100m backstroke. Germany's Marek Ulrich finishes first among the eight swimmers in the heat, Natraj 0.57 seconds behind him. Top 16 swimmers will progress to the semis.

Srihari Natraj fails to qualify for semis in men's 100m backstroke as he finishes 27th among the 41 swimmers in heats. He finished with timing of 54.31 seconds, and is behind by 2.16 seconds from the leader ROC's Kiliment Kolesnikov.

Rowers however Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics.

Good news in badminton as PV Sindhu too eased into the second round.

Other big jolts were Sathiyan Gnanasekaran failing to win his first round clash in TT and Indian hockey team getting a 7-1 drubbing in hands of Australians.

In Shooting, another bad day as Manu Bhaker ran out of luck in 10m air pistol and others were just below average in their qualifications.

That brings us to the end of our coverage on Day 2 of the Olympics. A disappointing day for India overall. Barring few good performances in Table Tennis, badminton and boxing, where Manika Batra, PV Sindhu and Mary Kom registered wins, Indians were outclasses everywhere.

Day 2 preview: After a successful opening day that saw Mirabai Chanu open the nation's account on the very first day of the Games and Sumit Nagal end a 15-year wait, Indian athletes will hope to add more medals to their tally on the second day of the mega event that finally got underway after getting postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the key Indian names in action on Sunday is PV Sindhu, who lost to Carolina Marin in the 2016 women's singles final to win silver — one of the two medals India won in that event. Sindhu, who has since won World Championships gold among her many achievements, will be up against Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova.

Also in action for the first time in Tokyo 2020 will be 2012 London bronze medallist MC Mary Kom, who will be up against Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia.

Additionally, the ten-time Olympic medallists India, who will be hoping to end their four-decade wait for an 11th medal, will be up against Australia in their second men's Pool A game. They had collected their first points on Saturday with a narrow 3-2 win over New Zealand.

In table tennis, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will be in action for the first time in his debut Games when he takes on Hong Kong's Siu Hang Lam. Manika Batra, who got off to a winning start on Saturday, faces Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska.

Earlier on the opening day, weightlifting hero Chanu Saikhom Mirabai said her silver medal at Tokyo 2020 had been five years in the making since she missed out on an Olympic medal in Rio.

Mirabai, 26, finished second behind gold medallist Hou Zhihui of China in the 49kg women's wrestling on day one of the Olympic weightlifting competition.

Mirabai, the 2017 world champion at 48kg, had failed to finish in the 2016 Olympics after recording no clean lifts in three clean and jerk attempts.

But she came back strong to aggregate 202kg in Tokyo and become a national hero at becoming India's first weightlifting silver medallist, after Karanam Malleswari's bronze in the women's 69kg at Sydney 2000.

India, the second-most populous country in the world with 1.3 billion people, won just two medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. But pundits and IOA president Narinder Batra have predicted the country's medal count in Tokyo could reach double digits.