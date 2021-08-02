Hockey: India 1-0 Australia
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 10 Live updates: India lead against Australia after three quarters
Preview Day 10: Sunday was a largely productive day for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics, with PV Sindhu claiming her second successive Olympic medal and the India men’s hockey team storming into the semi-finals for the first time in 49 years.
While Sindhu claimed the bronze with a straight-games (21-13, 21-15) win over China’s He Bing Jiao, the men’s hockey team outplayed Great Britain 3-1 in their quarter-final.
India’s medal count now stands at three, with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu winning the silver and boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured of a medal.
Satish Kumar, the first super heavyweight (+91kg) to qualify for the Olympics, entered the ring with 13 stitches on his face against reigning world champion Bakhodir Jalolov and lost 0-5 in a unanimous decision.
The two Indian golfers in the fray – Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane – failed to put on a noteworthy performance. Equestrian Fouaad Mirza was placed 22nd after the cross-country round.
There’s plenty of intriguing action lined up for Day 10, with the Indian women’s hockey team aiming to create history as they take on Australia in the quarter-finals, and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur competing in the women's finals.
Watch out for Dutee Chand, who will be competing in the women’s 200m Heat 4.
Also in action will be shooters Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who will compete in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions.
You can check the complete Day 10 schedule here.
