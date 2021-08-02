Check out live action from India's Tokyo 2020 campaign on Day 10 on our live blog

Dutee Chand has failed to qualify for the final. She finished 38 out of 41 with a timing of 23.85.

Savita comes out to make a save but fails to clear it from the circle and Australians have got a PC in the third quarter.

A variation from Australia on the PC but Indian defenders were alert as they manage to avert the danger.

No goal from this PC as well. Indians are defending very well today, a lot better than what they did against South Africa.

Another PC for Australia in Q3 after Sushila plays the ball despite the whistle being blown for a foul.

Sanjeev Rajputs gets 97,100,98 and 98 in series 4 for a total of 393./400. He is currently placed 23. Best in the lot got 100s and 99s in prone round.

Q3: India have not conceded so far but Australia have been the better side in this quarter. Indians are not able to hold the possession. The good thing, however, is that their deep defending has been alright.

Q3: Sharmila makes a run into the circle with the ball, passes it across towards Rani Rampal who attempted to deflect it into the goal but it went wide.

Third quarter ends! India continue to stay in the lead thanks to the goal from Gurjit Kaur. India's performance in the third quarter has not been very good but they managed to do well today. One more quarter left.

Final quarter is underway! India are just 15 minutes away from the semi-finals, and need to see it through carefully. Come on!

India save that but Australia get another PC which is saved by the post. India continue to stay in the lead.

Q4: Australia get a PC after Grace commits a foul in the circle. Fourth PC for Australia in the match.

Q4: Counter-attack by India. Sushila made the run towards Australia's circle and tried crossing it to Salima on right but a defender intercepted it.

Preview Day 10: Sunday was a largely productive day for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics, with PV Sindhu claiming her second successive Olympic medal and the India men’s hockey team storming into the semi-finals for the first time in 49 years.

While Sindhu claimed the bronze with a straight-games (21-13, 21-15) win over China’s He Bing Jiao, the men’s hockey team outplayed Great Britain 3-1 in their quarter-final.

India’s medal count now stands at three, with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu winning the silver and boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured of a medal.

Satish Kumar, the first super heavyweight (+91kg) to qualify for the Olympics, entered the ring with 13 stitches on his face against reigning world champion Bakhodir Jalolov and lost 0-5 in a unanimous decision.

The two Indian golfers in the fray – Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane – failed to put on a noteworthy performance. Equestrian Fouaad Mirza was placed 22nd after the cross-country round.

There’s plenty of intriguing action lined up for Day 10, with the Indian women’s hockey team aiming to create history as they take on Australia in the quarter-finals, and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur competing in the women's finals.

Watch out for Dutee Chand, who will be competing in the women’s 200m Heat 4.

Also in action will be shooters Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who will compete in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions.

You can check the complete Day 10 schedule here.