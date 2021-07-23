live

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 0, LIVE Updates: Deepika Kumari into eighth place, An San stays strong in lead

Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, scores and results from Day 0 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our LIVE blog!

July 23, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 0, LIVE Updates: Deepika Kumari into eighth place, An San stays strong in lead

File image of Deepika Kumari. Image: Twitter/@worldarchery

July 23, 2021 - 07:09 (IST)

Rowing - Women's Single Sculls

Emma Twiggs of New Zealand leads the timings in the heats with 7:35.22. She's followed closely by Magdalena Lobnig of Austria, who won her heat with a time of 7:37.91, and Anna Sarah "Sophie" Souwer of the Netherlands, who finished second behind Twiggs in Heat #6 with a 7:39.96

.

July 23, 2021 - 07:05 (IST)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

It's a 56 from Deepika in the third end of the second half, and she's up into 7th!

She records ❌❌🔟🔟9️⃣7️⃣, continuing her trend of just tailing off a little in the final shot.

July 23, 2021 - 06:54 (IST)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

Aah, slightly sub-par eighth end from Deepika.

She had a couple of archers hot on her trail in the last end, and a showing of 53 sees her slip into 8th place.

🔟9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣7️⃣ this time for the Indian World No 1.

July 23, 2021 - 06:45 (IST)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

Deepika Kumari continues to hold that fourth place with a seventh end showing of 55

July 23, 2021 - 06:35 (IST)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

There are currently three Korean archers in the top-10, so let's take a look at some stats that highlight how dominant the country has been in the sport:

Republic of Korea has won Olympic gold in the women's individual archery event at eight of the last nine Olympic Games. The exception was ZHANG Juanjuan's (CHN) victory at Beijing 2008.

Besides Republic of Korea (8), the only other NOCs to have won this event at the Olympic Games are the United States (USA) (2), China (1) and the Soviet Union (1).

Republic of Korea can sweep the podium in the women's individual event for the third time in Olympic history, after 1988 and 2000. No other NOC has achieved this feat.

KANG Chaeyoung (KOR) is the world record holder (692) in the women's individual event. She hopes to succeed her countrywoman CHANG Hye Jin (KOR) as the gold medal winner in the women's individual event. CHANG did not qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

July 23, 2021 - 06:29 (IST)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

After a bit of a slow start, Deepika Kumari is really getting into her groove!

A strong 57 to follow up that 59, and at the halfway mark, she finds herself occupying fourth spot in the rankings.

July 23, 2021 - 06:26 (IST)

Rowing - Men's Single Sculls

Elsewhere, in the Men's Single Sculls, Norwegian Kjetil Borch has pretty much blown away his competition in the heats, topping the charts with a time of 6:54.46! The next best timing in any heat was Stefanos Ntouskos of Greece, who had a time of 6:59.49, over five seconds slower!

July 23, 2021 - 06:19 (IST)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

Great bit of work from Deepika Kumari, and she's back up into 10th place!

The Indian World No 1 shoots ❌🔟🔟🔟🔟9️⃣ for 59, her highest score yet!

July 23, 2021 - 06:08 (IST)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

Bit of a poor fourth end from Deepika Kumari, and she drops down into 14th

July 23, 2021 - 06:03 (IST)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

Deepika Kumari continues to occupy that tenth spot in the rankings

Day 0 Preview: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin in earnest on 24 July, after the lavish opening ceremony on 23 July, but there is already sporting action to look forward to.

India's archery squad will be in action on Friday morning in the ranking round, where the likes of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will be hoping to get off to a good start and set themselves up for a potential medal finish.

Rowing will be another of the sports that has an early start in the tournament, with many of the initial heats across all disciplines taking place on Friday.

Of course, the main event of the day will be the opening ceremony, which is expected to begin at around 4.30 pm IST later on in the day.

