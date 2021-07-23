Archery - Women's Ranking Round

There are currently three Korean archers in the top-10, so let's take a look at some stats that highlight how dominant the country has been in the sport:

Republic of Korea has won Olympic gold in the women's individual archery event at eight of the last nine Olympic Games. The exception was ZHANG Juanjuan's (CHN) victory at Beijing 2008.

Besides Republic of Korea (8), the only other NOCs to have won this event at the Olympic Games are the United States (USA) (2), China (1) and the Soviet Union (1).

Republic of Korea can sweep the podium in the women's individual event for the third time in Olympic history, after 1988 and 2000. No other NOC has achieved this feat.

KANG Chaeyoung (KOR) is the world record holder (692) in the women's individual event. She hopes to succeed her countrywoman CHANG Hye Jin (KOR) as the gold medal winner in the women's individual event. CHANG did not qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.