live

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 0, LIVE Updates: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav in action; Deepika Kumari finishes ninth

Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, scores and results from Day 0 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our LIVE blog!

FP Sports July 23, 2021 05:41:17 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 0, LIVE Updates: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav in action; Deepika Kumari finishes ninth

Archer Atanu Das at the Tokyo Olympics.

Highlights

09:13 (ist)

Tokyo 2020 curtain raiser

While we wait for the men's archery ranking round to get underway, why not get the mood of things in Tokyo? Our correspondent Amit Kamath has gone through numerous coronavirus tests and is in Tokyo. He has his ear to the ground (not literally, obviously) and brings us the feel of things in the Japanese capital. [Read]

09:03 (ist)

Rowing - Women's Quadruple Sculls

Utter domination from the Chinese quartet of Yunxia Chen, Ling Zhang, Yang Lyu and Xiaotong Cui as they top the leaderboards with a time of 6:14.32! For perspective on just how incredible their performance was, the next best timing, registered by the German team, was 6:18.22, a full four seconds slower.  
08:18 (ist)

Rowing - Women's Double Sculls

Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis of Romania top the charts with a time of 6:49.79, and they're followed very very closely by the Dutch duo of Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenard, who finished with a time of 6:49.90.
07:39 (ist)

Rowing - Men's Double Sculls

Oh my word, the same Olympic record has been broken twice in two heats!

Minutes after Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias set a new record of 6:10.45 in the men's double sculls, Melvin Twellar and Stef Broenink record a time of 6:08.38!
07:34 (ist)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

It's all over, and Deepika ends the ranking round in ninth place.

❌🔟9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣7️⃣ to finish off for the Indian World No 1. Not the greatest of starts, but all in all, not terrible either. 

South Korea's An San finishes in first place with an impressive 680, which is a whole 7 more than the previous Olympic record of 673 points!
07:22 (ist)

Rowing - Men's Double Sculls

Elsewhere, it's an early Olympic Record broken!

The pair of Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias better the previous Olympic best of 6:11.30 with a performance of 6:10.45 in the men's double sculls!
07:13 (ist)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

Brilliant work from Deepika and she's up into 6th place!

In one of her best ends so far, the Indian World No 1 fires in ❌❌🔟🔟9️⃣9️⃣ to record a 58!
07:09 (ist)

Rowing - Women's Single Sculls

Emma Twiggs of New Zealand leads the timings in the heats with 7:35.22. She's followed closely by Magdalena Lobnig of Austria, who won her heat with a time of 7:37.91, and Anna Sarah "Sophie" Souwer of the Netherlands, who finished second behind Twiggs in Heat #6 with a 7:39.96

.
07:05 (ist)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

It's a 56 from Deepika in the third end of the second half, and she's up into 7th!

She records ❌❌🔟🔟9️⃣7️⃣, continuing her trend of just tailing off a little in the final shot.
06:19 (ist)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

Great bit of work from Deepika Kumari, and she's back up into 10th place!

The Indian World No 1 shoots ❌🔟🔟🔟🔟9️⃣ for 59, her highest score yet!

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 23, 2021 - 09:57 (IST)

Archery - Men's Ranking Round

Excellent work from Atanu in the third end to shoot a 56 and move up a little into the 11th spot. His total at the moment is 168, which is not that far off leader Hiroki Muto's 171, so this isn't settled, not by a longshot. Meanwhile, Pravin Jadhav leapfrogs Tarundeep Rai with a 55 (X X 10 9 8 7), and he's in 35th place. Rai managed only a 52 (10 9 9 8 8 8), meaning he is now 45th. 

July 23, 2021 - 09:48 (IST)

Archery - Men's Ranking Round

Not a great round from Atanu, as he slips down a few places after firing in 10 9 9 9 9 8 for 54. Tarundeep Rai also has 54, thanks to shots of X 10 10 9 8 7, and that sees him slip down three places to 34th. Pravin Jadhav, on the other hand, moves up a bit with 55 (10 9 9 9 9 9)

July 23, 2021 - 09:41 (IST)

Archery - Men's Ranking Round

Alright, so after the first end, India's best archer is Atanu Das, who is currently in fifth place. Tarundeep Rai is down in 31st place after shooting X 9 9 9 9 9, while Pravin Jadhav is #40 with 10 10 9 9 8 8!

July 23, 2021 - 09:33 (IST)

Archery - Men's Ranking Round

Atanu Das will be on target 20A, with Pravin Jadhav being just one over at 22A, and Tarundeep Rai being just another target over on 24A

July 23, 2021 - 09:31 (IST)

It's almost time for the men's archery ranking round!

via GIPHY

July 23, 2021 - 09:18 (IST)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

Here's what Deepika Kumari's Olympic knockout draw looks like!

A quarter-final meeting against South Korean record-setter An San could be in the making, but before that, she'll have to overcome a couple of tough opponents, like eighth-ranked Russian Ksenia Perova

July 23, 2021 - 09:13 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 curtain raiser

While we wait for the men's archery ranking round to get underway, why not get the mood of things in Tokyo? Our correspondent Amit Kamath has gone through numerous coronavirus tests and is in Tokyo. He has his ear to the ground (not literally, obviously) and brings us the feel of things in the Japanese capital. [Read]

July 23, 2021 - 09:03 (IST)

Rowing - Women's Quadruple Sculls

Utter domination from the Chinese quartet of Yunxia Chen, Ling Zhang, Yang Lyu and Xiaotong Cui as they top the leaderboards with a time of 6:14.32! For perspective on just how incredible their performance was, the next best timing, registered by the German team, was 6:18.22, a full four seconds slower.  

July 23, 2021 - 08:39 (IST)

Rowing - Men's Quadruple Sculls

The Polish quartet of Dominik Czaja, Wiktor Chabel, Szymon Posnik and Fabian Baranski record the fastest time of the heats with 5:39.25, just ahead of the Italians with 5:39.28 and the Dutch with 5:39.80.

July 23, 2021 - 08:33 (IST)

A day to remember for An San!

Load More

Day 0 Preview: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin in earnest on 24 July, after the lavish opening ceremony on 23 July, but there is already sporting action to look forward to.

India's archery squad will be in action on Friday morning in the ranking round, where the likes of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will be hoping to get off to a good start and set themselves up for a potential medal finish.

Rowing will be another of the sports that has an early start in the tournament, with many of the initial heats across all disciplines taking place on Friday.

Of course, the main event of the day will be the opening ceremony, which is expected to begin at around 4.30 pm IST later on in the day.

Updated Date: July 23, 2021 10:00:54 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian boxing ace Amit Panghal given top seeding in 52kg category
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian boxing ace Amit Panghal given top seeding in 52kg category

The seedings were unveiled by the International Olympic Committee's draws boxing task force, which is conducting the competition at the games.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra optimistic about his maiden Games
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra optimistic about his maiden Games

23-year old Neeraj Chopra was thrust into the limelight after he won Gold in the 2018 Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: From Bhavani Devi to archery team, Indian athletes begin training at Games village
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: From Bhavani Devi to archery team, Indian athletes begin training at Games village

Here are some pictures of Indian athletes training at the Olympics Village in Tokyo