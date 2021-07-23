Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, scores and results from Day 0 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our LIVE blog!

Auto refresh feeds

She records ❌❌🔟🔟9️⃣7️⃣, continuing her trend of just tailing off a little in the final shot.

It's a 56 from Deepika in the third end of the second half, and she's up into 7th!

Emma Twiggs of New Zealand leads the timings in the heats with 7:35.22. She's followed closely by Magdalena Lobnig of Austria, who won her heat with a time of 7:37.91, and Anna Sarah "Sophie" Souwer of the Netherlands, who finished second behind Twiggs in Heat #6 with a 7:39.96

In one of her best ends so far, the Indian World No 1 fires in ❌❌🔟🔟9️⃣9️⃣ to record a 58!

The pair of Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias better the previous Olympic best of 6:11.30 with a performance of 6:10.45 in the men's double sculls!

South Korea's An San finishes in first place with an impressive 680, which is a whole 7 more than the previous Olympic record of 673 points!

❌🔟9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣7️⃣ to finish off for the Indian World No 1. Not the greatest of starts, but all in all, not terrible either.

It's all over, and Deepika ends the ranking round in ninth place.

Minutes after Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias set a new record of 6:10.45 in the men's double sculls, Melvin Twellar and Stef Broenink record a time of 6:08.38!

Oh my word, the same Olympic record has been broken twice in two heats!

Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis of Romania top the charts with a time of 6:49.79, and they're followed very very closely by the Dutch duo of Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenard, who finished with a time of 6:49.90.

Utter domination from the Chinese quartet of Yunxia Chen, Ling Zhang, Yang Lyu and Xiaotong Cui as they top the leaderboards with a time of 6:14.32! For perspective on just how incredible their performance was, the next best timing, registered by the German team, was 6:18.22, a full four seconds slower.

While we wait for the men's archery ranking round to get underway, why not get the mood of things in Tokyo? Our correspondent Amit Kamath has gone through numerous coronavirus tests and is in Tokyo. He has his ear to the ground (not literally, obviously) and brings us the feel of things in the Japanese capital. [Read]

The Polish quartet of Dominik Czaja, Wiktor Chabel, Szymon Posnik and Fabian Baranski record the fastest time of the heats with 5:39.25, just ahead of the Italians with 5:39.28 and the Dutch with 5:39.80.

Utter domination from the Chinese quartet of Yunxia Chen, Ling Zhang, Yang Lyu and Xiaotong Cui as they top the leaderboards with a time of 6:14.32! For perspective on just how incredible their performance was, the next best timing, registered by the German team, was 6:18.22, a full four seconds slower.

While we wait for the men's archery ranking round to get underway, why not get the mood of things in Tokyo? Our correspondent Amit Kamath has gone through numerous coronavirus tests and is in Tokyo. He has his ear to the ground (not literally, obviously) and brings us the feel of things in the Japanese capital. [Read]

A quarter-final meeting against South Korean record-setter An San could be in the making, but before that, she'll have to overcome a couple of tough opponents, like eighth-ranked Russian Ksenia Perova

Atanu Das will be on target 20A, with Pravin Jadhav being just one over at 22A, and Tarundeep Rai being just another target over on 24A

Alright, so after the first end, India's best archer is Atanu Das, who is currently in fifth place. Tarundeep Rai is down in 31st place after shooting X 9 9 9 9 9, while Pravin Jadhav is #40 with 10 10 9 9 8 8!

Not a great round from Atanu, as he slips down a few places after firing in 10 9 9 9 9 8 for 54. Tarundeep Rai also has 54, thanks to shots of X 10 10 9 8 7, and that sees him slip down three places to 34th. Pravin Jadhav, on the other hand, moves up a bit with 55 (10 9 9 9 9 9)

Excellent work from Atanu in the third end to shoot a 56 and move up a little into the 11th spot. His total at the moment is 168, which is not that far off leader Hiroki Muto's 171, so this isn't settled, not by a longshot. Meanwhile, Pravin Jadhav leapfrogs Tarundeep Rai with a 55 (X X 10 9 8 7), and he's in 35th place. Rai managed only a 52 (10 9 9 8 8 8), meaning he is now 45th.

Day 0 Preview: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin in earnest on 24 July, after the lavish opening ceremony on 23 July, but there is already sporting action to look forward to.

India's archery squad will be in action on Friday morning in the ranking round, where the likes of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will be hoping to get off to a good start and set themselves up for a potential medal finish.

Rowing will be another of the sports that has an early start in the tournament, with many of the initial heats across all disciplines taking place on Friday.

Of course, the main event of the day will be the opening ceremony, which is expected to begin at around 4.30 pm IST later on in the day.