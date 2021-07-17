Tokyo Olympics 2020: Czech Republic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Prague: An unnamed staff member of the Czech Olympic team tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Tokyo, the Czech Olympic Committee said in a statement on Saturday.
"Unfortunately, despite all measures, we could not avoid this situation," said Martin Doktor, the Czech Olympic team head.
"All the other members of the team have tested negative and all athletes are OK in the Olympic Village," added the two-time Olympic champion in canoe sprint from Atlanta 1996.
The staff member had a positive antigen test at the airport and the infection was confirmed by a subsequent PCR analysis.
The man who has no symptoms of the disease is currently in isolation, just like several other team members identified as his close contacts from the plane.
Organisers said they had registered the first COVID-19 case in the Olympic Village earlier on Saturday, six days before the opening ceremony.
