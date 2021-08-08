Here are the broadcast and live streaming details about the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India's campaign at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 finished on a high on Saturday with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra creating history by becoming the first from the country to win a track and field gold in the world's biggest sporting event.

Chopra's throw of 87.58 in his second attempt in the final could not be surpassed by anyone else, including world No 1 and hot favourite for the yellow metal Johannes Vetter. The German failed to progress beyond the halfway stage in the final after finishing outside the top eight. In the process, the Haryana athlete, who is a Subedar with the Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, became only the second Indian individual gold medallist after Abhinav Bindra at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

India thus ended their campaign with their best-ever haul of seven medals — one gold, two silver and four bronze. Bajrang Punia was the other Indian medallist on Day 15, beating Daulet Niyazbekov in the bronze medal playoff to earn a podium finish on Olympic debut. Golfer Aditi Ashok too put up a stunning display even if she didn't get a medal for the same, as the world No 200 finished fourth at the end of a tightly contested fourth round.

While there are a few events yet to be hosted in the Games, including the men's marathon final and the women's basketball final between USA and hosts Japan, the focus of a majority of Indians will be on the closing ceremony that brings the sporting extravaganza, taking place under extraordinary circumstances given the raging COVID-19 pandemic, to an end. Bajrang has been chosen as the flagbearer for the ceremony that will take place later in the evening.

Here are all the details concerning the live broadcast and online streaming of the closing ceremony:

When will Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony happen?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony will happen on Sunday, 8 August.

What time will Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony begin?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony will begin at 8 pm local time or 4.30 pm Indian Standard Time on 8 August.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony and sports events on TV?

You can watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English Commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will have Hindi commentary.

Can I stream Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony and other sports events online?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 broadcast will be available online on SonyLiv. You can also follow the Olympics live on our blog at firstpost.com.

