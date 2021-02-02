Tokyo Olympics 2020: Champions USA grouped with France Iran in men's basketball; hosts Japan join Spain
The US team are seeking their fourth consecutive men's basketball gold and 16th in total after seeing off Serbia for the title in Rio 2016 and the Spanish in London and Beijing in 2012 and 2008 respectively.
Paris: Olympic basketball champions the United States will face France and Iran in the men's group stages of the Tokyo Olympics following Tuesday's draw.
Host nation Japan will have European powerhouses Spain for company.
The US team are seeking their fourth consecutive men's basketball gold and 16th in total after seeing off Serbia for the title in Rio 2016 and the Spanish in London and Beijing in 2012 and 2008 respectively.
Joining the mighty US, France and Iran in Group A will be the winner of Greece, China, Canada, Uruguay, Czech Republic and Turkey from a qualifying event in Victoria, Canada in late June.
👇 The groups of the #Tokyo2020 Men's Olympic Basketball Tournament!#Basketball @Olympics @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Egiicj7Fw3
— FIBA (@FIBA) February 2, 2021
The men's competition in Tokyo begins on 25 July, three days after the scheduled conclusion of the NBA finals.
The draw at the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) headquarters in Mies, Switzerland, pitted Spain and Japan with Argentina, bronze medallists in 2008 with Group C completed by the winner of a qualifying event in Kaunas consisting of Lithuania, South Korea, Venezuela, Poland, Slovenia and Angola.
Australia, who can call on several NBA players, are in Group B with Nigeria and two other teams decided by qualifying events in Split (Germany, Russia, Mexico, Tunisia,Croatia and Brazil) and in Belgrade (Dominican Republic, New Zealand, Serbia, Puerto Rico, Italy, Senegal).
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Olympic silver medallist Mathias Boe to coach Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy ahead of Games
The decision to hire the services of Boe was taken on Friday by the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japan seeks 10,000 medical staff for Games despite virus surge
In parliament on Tuesday, Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said the government was still committed to a plan to secure thousands of medical staff for the Games.
We will send observer for Boxing Federation of India elections, says AIBA president Umar Kremlev
Kremlev, who took charge in December last year, also said that AIBA's relationship with India has mended after the bitter row over payment of pending dues by BFI was resolved.