Tokyo Olympics 2020: Britain clinch Games mixed triathlon gold
The British team of Jonny Brownlee, Alex Yee, Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown finished 14 seconds clear of the US team, with France taking bronze.
Britain won the mixed triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday as Jonny Brownlee finally earned a gold medal in his third Games.
The British team of Brownlee, triathlon individual silver medallist Alex Yee, Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown, who also won silver in the women's event, finished 14 seconds clear of the US team, with France taking bronze.
It means Brownlee now has a full set of Olympic medals after a career spent chasing his elder brother Alistair.
He finished in silver medal position behind him in the individual event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and took bronze behind him at London 2012.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Dutch tennis player tests COVID positive, organisers announce 16 new cases
The organisers, in their daily COVID-19 update, announced that three athletes, four contractors, eight Games-concerned personnel, and one Games employee have been found to be COVID positive.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Restarined ceremonies, fewer crowd, no cheering set to make it Games like none other
Tokyo 2020 will be an Olympics like no other: held during a pandemic with crowds of tourists banned, extravagant celebrations replaced by tough infection controls, and even victory hugs off the cards.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rowing, archery events rescheduled as tropical storm nears Japan
Olympic organisers have rescheduled rowing and archery over concerns about high winds from Tropical Storm Nepartak, which is packing gusts of up to 108 kilometres (67 miles) an hour.