Check out photos from day four of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
India men's hockey team recovered from their 1-7 hammering against Australia, as goals from Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh gave them a 3-0 victory over Spain. AP
The pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary missed out on the medal of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, having finished at a lowly seventh place during the qualification stage 2. Twitter @OfficialNRAI
The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat the British pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-17, 21-19 in their Group A badminton game, but that wasn't enough for them to go into the next round, enduring a third place finish. AP
Although Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal fought hard in the initial few moments of his round three men's singles game against China's Ma Long, he endured a 7-11, 11-8, 11-13, 4-11, 4-11 loss, which knocked him out. AP
One of the day's biggest upsets came when Japan's Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the women's singles contest in the third round. She endured a 1-6, 4-6 defeat to Czech Republic's Markéta Vondroušová. AP
Kei Nishikori, meanwhile, overcame USA's Marcos Giron in three sets to reach the third round. The final score read 7-6, 3-6, 6-1. AP
In sailing, India's Varun Thakkar and India's Ganapathy Kelapanda finished 18th in the men's 49er Race 1. AFP
One of the positives for India on the fourth day was boxer Lovlina Borgohain advancing to the quarter-finals with a 3-2 victory over Germany's Nadine Apetz in the women's welterweight category. Lovlina will next face Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin n the last eight on Wednesday. AFP
India's Elanil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh, too crashed out of the Games after a disappointing outing in the Mixed 10m Rifle Teams competition. They finished in 12th place. Twitter @WeAreTeamIndia.
USA's Carissa Moore claimed the first-ever women's surfing gold medal. AP
Meanwhile, Brazil's Italo Ferreira won gold in the men's surfing category, beating Japan's Kanoa Igarashi in the final. AP
Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova in action during the women's team gymnastics final. AP
USA missed star Simone Biles who withdrew. ROC clinched the gold medal in the final, beating the US by almost 3.5 points. AP