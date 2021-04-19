Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Belgian athletes get priority vaccines ahead of Games

The Belgian Olympic Committee said its 177 Olympic and 55 Paralympic athletes will get vaccine shots while most of the adult population of their age must still wait.

The Associated Press April 19, 2021 21:26:44 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Belgian athletes get priority vaccines ahead of Games

A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo. AP

Brussels: Belgian Olympians traveling to Japan for the Tokyo Games were promised priority treatment for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

The Belgian Olympic Committee said its 177 Olympic and 55 Paralympic athletes will get vaccine shots while most of the adult population of their age must still wait.

The Olympics are set to open on 23 July.

“Because of the small group of athletes, the decision will have as good as no impact on the overall vaccination campaign,” the committee said in a statement.

Updated Date: April 19, 2021 21:26:44 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hima Das confident of India women's 4x100m relay team qualifying for Games
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hima Das confident of India women's 4x100m relay team qualifying for Games

The top eight finishers in the World Relays on 1 and 2 May at Chorzow in Selisia will get automatic berths in the Tokyo Games, which is scheduled to begin on 23 July.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: With 100 days to go, a turbulent timeline of the pandemic-postponed Games
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: With 100 days to go, a turbulent timeline of the pandemic-postponed Games

With 100 days to go until the opening ceremony on 23 July, AFP chronicles Tokyo's troubled journey to the Games.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: North Korea won't participate in Games over COVID-19 fears, says country's sports ministry
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: North Korea won't participate in Games over COVID-19 fears, says country's sports ministry

The North's official KCNA news agency had previously carried a dispatch on the committee meeting, without mentioning the Olympic decision.