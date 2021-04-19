Tokyo Olympics 2020: Belgian athletes get priority vaccines ahead of Games
The Belgian Olympic Committee said its 177 Olympic and 55 Paralympic athletes will get vaccine shots while most of the adult population of their age must still wait.
Brussels: Belgian Olympians traveling to Japan for the Tokyo Games were promised priority treatment for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.
The Olympics are set to open on 23 July.
“Because of the small group of athletes, the decision will have as good as no impact on the overall vaccination campaign,” the committee said in a statement.
