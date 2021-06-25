Tokyo Olympics 2020: Australia's veteran equestrian Andrew Hoy to compete in record-extending eighth Games at 62
The three-time gold medallist will stretch his own record of the most Olympic appearances by an Australian athlete, while at 62 he becomes the oldest male competitor ever from his country.
Sydney: Veteran equestrian Andrew Hoy will compete in a record-extending eighth Olympics after being named on the Australian team Friday, 37 years after his debut at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
The three-time gold medallist will stretch his own record of the most Olympic appearances by an Australian athlete, while at 62 he becomes the oldest male competitor ever from his country.
"To represent Australia at international level over so many years has been the greatest privilege and honour of my life," he said.
"I have never set out to break records on my number of Olympic Games participations -– I am just a country boy who loves his horses, has a huge passion for our sport and thrives on being competitive at the top end."
He will ride Vassily de Lassos, a 12-year-old gelding, in Tokyo to become just the 13th person in Olympic history to contest eight Games.
Hoy will be joined by grandmother Mary Hanna, 66, aboard mare Calanta after qualifying for her sixth Olympics, the first Australian woman to do so and the oldest ever.
Equestrian Australia chief Darren Gocher said the record-setting Hoy and Hanna were a testament to the longevity of the sport.
"Today we welcome not only the selection of a diverse and talented team of athletes, but we also celebrate the core values of our sport, where men and women compete on equal terms and age is no barrier to achieving success at the highest level," he said.
Australia's equestrian team also boasts Rio bronze medallists Chris Burton and Shane Rose and debutants Simone Pearce and Kelly Layne.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: SAI allows Neeraj Chopra, Vinesh Phogat to continue training in Europe ahead of Games
India's other Olympic-bound wrestler Bajrang Punia, who is training in Russia, too was allowed to avail the services of U-23 World Champion Mirza Skhulukhia as a sparring partner.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japan to lift emergency on 20 June, ten perfectures may stay in 'quasi emergency'
"We'd like to consult today (with medical experts) about placing 10 prefectures... under quasi-emergency measures," Yasutoshi Nishimura said at the start of a meeting with the advisers.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Delightful rewarding to historic postponement, a timeline of hope and turbulence
From a historic virus postponement and summer heat fears to unprecedented restrictions on fans, the path to staging the Tokyo Olympics has been far from smooth.