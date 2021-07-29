Tokyo Olympics 2020: Australia track and field athletes isolating after COVID-19 scare
The development came shortly after US Olympic chiefs said Kendricks was out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tokyo: Multiple members of Australia's Olympic track and field team were placed in isolation on Thursday after a positive coronavirus case involving US pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks, Athletics Australia said.
"Members of Australia's track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a Covid-positive finding with a member of the US track and field team," Athletics Australia said.
"Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic team protocols."
The Athletics Australia statement did not say how many Australian athletes were isolating.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported on its website that the entire 63-strong Australian track and field team had been told to isolate.
The newspaper reported that Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall had been confirmed as a close contact of Kendricks, and that a number of other athletes may have interacted with the American.
The COVID-19 scare comes just a day before track and field competition at the Olympics was due to get under way.
